Deeds signed for Onkaparinga Heights

Release date: 09/01/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government has achieved a major milestone at the Onkaparinga Heights land release site, striking an agreement with the landowners specifying the infrastructure requirements for the southern suburbs development.

Infrastructure deeds have been signed by all parties, meaning important planning, engineering and land division work can now commence before critical elements of the development such as earthworks, road network, water, wastewater and stormwater begin later this year.

This could enable construction on the new homes to begin as early as 2026.

The State Government is working with the landowners to deliver at least 2000 new homes at the southern suburbs greenfield development, located at the end of the Southern Expressway.

The water and sewer infrastructure at the development will be made possible thanks to the record $1.5 billion investment in housing infrastructure announced as a key initiative of the Housing Roadmap.

The Federal Government has also invested in enabling infrastructure for housing developments in South Australia through its $1 billion Priority Works Stream of the Housing Support Program.

Formerly known as Hackham, Onkaparinga Heights was one of four sites included in the Malinauskas Labor Government’s record land release, to increase the supply of residential land to address the housing crisis.

Onkaparinga Heights will be the first of the land parcels to be under construction, with the land already rezoned for housing.

The rezoning process for Dry Creek has recently begun with a code amendment initiated, while both Concordia and Sellicks Beach are also in the rezoning process with community consultation scheduled for 2025.

The 230-hectare Onkaparinga Heights is anticipated to provide up to 2000 new homes, with at least 20 per cent to be affordable.

The State Government, through Renewal SA propose to bring the Onkaparinga Heights development opportunity to market in mid-2025.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

This is an important step forward towards getting 2000 new homes built at Onkaparinga Heights.

Now the infrastructure deeds have been signed, work will soon begin to transform the empty paddock into a new housing development.

Onkaparinga Heights represents a significant opportunity to provide much needed housing in the tight southern suburbs market which is incredibly popular but has limited strategic infill locations.

Attributable to Nat Cook

It's so exciting for our community to see these housing opportunities coming.

The south is a wonderful place to live, to raise a family and to access the wonderful southern vales and beaches.

This new suburb is adjacent to the starting point of the Southern Expressway, which is a huge benefit for commuters.

Attributable to Amanda Rishworth

As the Southern Suburbs continue to grow, this development at Onkaparinga Heights marks a key step in addressing housing affordability and accessibility.

The signing of these deeds paves the way for 2000 new homes, helping more families call the southern suburbs, home to stunning beaches, world-class wineries, and vibrant community hubs, their own.

This project reflects our commitment to tackling the housing crisis by providing affordable, accessible homes in one of South Australia's most sought-after regions.