MPU Publishes Vol. 52 of Journal of One Country Two Systems Studies

MACAU, January 9 - The new issue of the Journal of One Country Two Systems Studies (Vol. 52) edited by the “One Country Two Systems” Research Centre of MPU has just been published. There are 11 articles in this issue. The Journal of One Country Two Systems Studies aims at giving the public an insight into the “One Country, Two Systems” policy and establishing an academic platform for the study of “One Country, Two Systems”. Local and overseas scholars are welcome to contribute to the journal so as to enhance academic cooperation and exchanges.

There are two sections in this issue: “Current Affairs and Policy Observation” and “Academic Monograph”. The section “Current Affairs and Policy Observation” includes articles such as “Empirical Study on Interregional Evidence Collection in Civil and Commercial Affairs between Mainland China and Macao”, “Research on the Intellectual Property Rule of Law Links up with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area” and “How Patriots Govern Macao SAR: Legal Experience and Future Prospects”. The section “Academic Monograph” includes articles such as “The Practice of Macao Courts in Safeguarding the Constitutional System of the Special Administrative Region” and “A Comparative Law Perspective on the Macao Administrative Dispute Arbitration System”. These articles encourage observations and thoughts about Macao’s promotion of the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, as well as the implementation of the principle of “patriots administering Macao”.

The Journal is now available at the official website of the “One Country Two Systems” Research Centre of MPU at https://www.mpu.edu.mo/research/zh/ceupds_jocts_2024_issue2.php. Readers are welcome to read online. We look forward to receiving contributions from local researchers and overseas scholars. Online submissions can be sent through the editorial platform https://reupds.cbpt.cnki.net/. For any enquiries, please email RUPDS@mpu.edu.mo.