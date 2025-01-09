Macao Orchestra’s “Concert of Love in Seoul” unveiling the romantic melodies by “The Goddess of Flute” Jasmine Choi

MACAU, January 9 - Presented by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited and Sands China Ltd., the “Concert of Love in Seoul” will be held on 15 February 2025 (Saturday), at 8pm, at The Venetian Theatre. The concert features three renowned musicians from South Korea, namely flutist Jasmine Choi, soprano Lee Myung-Joo, and conductor Sunwook Kim, the Music Director of Gyeonggi Philharmonic Orchestra, in collaboration with the Macao Orchestra, presenting a romantic night of music. The concert is part of the Sands China Performing Arts Programme, and tickets are now on sale at the Macau Ticketing Network and Cotai Ticketing.

Flutist Jasmine Choi, hailed as “The Goddess of Flute,” is acclaimed as “one of ten best flutists in the history of music” by the British publication Sinfini Magazine. She is also the first Korean principal flute of the Wiener Symphoniker (Vienna Symphony Orchestra). In 2023, Jasmine Choi performed with the Macao Orchestra, and this time, she will cooperate with soprano Lee Myung-Joo under the baton of conductor Sunwook Kim, bringing delightful surprises to music enthusiasts. In addition to being skilled at conducting, conductor Sunwook Kim is also an accomplished pianist. He is the youngest winner the first Asian winner of the Leeds International Piano Competition in the UK. He has been invited to collaborate with various top orchestras as a piano soloist and has served as the Music Director of the Gyeonggi Philharmonic Orchestra since 2023. The young soprano Lee Myung-Joo, who has previously performed in Macao, recently served as protagonist in the opera Madame Butterfly at Opéra de Québec in Canada. The three talented musicians will gather in Macao the day after Valentine’s Day to perform a number of romantic pieces, including the flute version of “The Butterfly Lovers” Violin Concerto composed by He Zhanhao and Chen Gang, promising the audience with an enchanting evening.

The Macao Orchestra 2024-25 Concert Season is co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., and Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A., and supported by the Bank of China Macau Branch. The “Concert of Love in Seoul” is title-sponsored by the Sands China Performing Arts Program, and will last approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes with an interval.

Tickets are now on sale at the Macau Ticketing Network and Cotai Ticketing at MOP300, MOP250, MOP200 and MOP150, with various discount packages available. Macau Ticketing Network - 24-hour ticketing hotline at 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com. Cotai Ticketing – ticketing hotline: 2882 8818; online ticketing: www.cotaiticketing.com.