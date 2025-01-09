Yinson Production’s FPSO Atlanta achieves first oil

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yinson Production is pleased to announce that FPSO Atlanta achieved first oil on 31 December 2024. A 72-hour test has been successfully completed and Final Acceptance has been obtained from Brava Energia SA. This marks the commencement of the project’s firm charter, with contracted day rates being paid to Yinson Production for a period of 15 years, until 2039.The project has also achieved an impressive safety milestone of 9.8 million man-hours without lost time incident.FPSO Atlanta is the third asset in Yinson Production's fleet to operate in Brazil after the successful delivery of FPSO Maria Quitéria in October 2024 and FPSO Anna Nery in May 2023.The asset has been delivered to Brava, formerly known as Enauta Energia SA, one of the largest independent oil and gas producers in Latin America.Yinson Production Chief Executive Officer Flemming Grønnegaard said, "We are proud to achieve first oil with FPSO Atlanta, marking another significant milestone in our partnership with Brava. This accomplishment showcases our commitment to delivering exceptional operational performance while prioritising sustainability and safety. Our team's dedication and expertise have been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition, and we look forward to a successful 15-year charter."Brava Chief Executive Officer Décio Oddone said, “The first oil from FPSO Atlanta is a notable milestone for Brava. We have worked hard to reach this moment. Brava is the first and only independent company in the country to develop a greenfield deepwater production system. This achievement is the result of the effort and dedication of our team over the years. We celebrate today and continue working to make Brava an even stronger company.”Yinson Production Project Manager Scott Bendiksen commented, "The successful delivery of FPSO Atlanta is a testament to the collaborative spirit and resilience of our team and our contractors. We have achieved an impressive safety record and implemented innovative carbon-reducing solutions, demonstrating our focus on responsible operations. We are excited to continue supporting Brava Energia's growth in the Brazilian market."FPSO Atlanta is a redevelopment project awarded to Yinson Production by Brava on 21 February 2022 as an EPCI (“Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation”) Project. In July 2023, Yinson Production exercised its option to purchase FPSO Atlanta, which includes a 15-year firm plus a 5-year option contract for the supply and operations & maintenance with a total contract value of up to USD 1,981 million.FPSO Atlanta will operate in the Atlanta field in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil. The FPSO has a production capacity of 50,000 barrels of oils per day and a maximum storage capacity of 1,200,000 barrels.The vessel will feature an efficient carbon management process plant, which utilises fuel gas for cargo tank inertisation that will significantly reduce flare gas emissions through a closed flare system. The plant introduced is a part of Yinson Production’s continuous sustainability efforts in reducing carbon emissions and makes Yinson Production the frontrunner in decarbonising the FPSO industry towards the goal of net zero.About Yinson Production“Passionately delivering powerful solutions”Yinson Production is a leading independent owner and operator of floating, production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels worldwide. With a fleet of 10 vessels, we have an orderbook of approximately USD 22 billion until 2048 and global presence in 10 countries. Our position as a top tier FPSO contractor is driven by our excellent track record in project execution, industry-leading safety and uptime performance, and a leadership position in sustainable FPSO designs. Our innovative Zero Emissions FPSO Concept is paving the way for the decarbonisation of the FPSO industry.We are a business of Yinson Holdings Berhad, a global energy infrastructure and technology company active in offshore energy with Yinson Production, renewable energy with Yinson Renewables, green technologies with Yinson GreenTech, sustainable investment and asset management with Farosson, and offshore marine with Regulus Offshore. For more information about us, please visit www.yinson-production.com For further queries please contact:Communications:- Jason Chiew (Imej Jiwa Sdn Bhd, +6017 980 4293, jason@imejjiwa.com)- Vladimir Guevarra (Yinson Production, Head of Communications, vladimir.guevarra@yinson.com)Investor Relations:

