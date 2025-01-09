Aya: Nigeria's Viral Period Care Brand Launches in the UK

Aya UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aya, Nigeria’s leading premium yet affordable period care brand, proudly announces its expansion into the United Kingdom. Known for its commitment to quality, accessibility, and social impact, Aya’s arrival in the UK aims to redefine period care while championing causes that empower women.

Aya products are now available at Ades London stores and for purchase online, offering nation-wide delivery across the UK. With this launch, Aya brings its mission of making period care dignified and accessible to women worldwide.

Aya’s product line caters to diverse needs, featuring both Large Pads, celebrated for their superior length and extra coverage, and Medium Pads, designed for everyday comfort and reliable protection. This thoughtful range ensures that every woman finds the right fit for her unique requirements.

In addition to providing premium period care at the most affordable prices, Aya’s expansion into the UK reinforces the brand’s dedication to social impact. Every purchase of Aya products supports programs in Nigeria that empower women, such as:

1) Period Poverty Alleviation: Supplying free period care to underprivileged communities.

2) Sports Women Programs: Encouraging and supporting female athletes in their pursuits.

3) Artist Empowerment Initiatives: Offering collaboration opportunities and visibility to women in the arts.

Aya’s commitment to quality and empowerment resonates with its growing global audience, building a community of women who uplift and support one another.

For more information about Aya or to shop online, visit https://ayacare.co.uk.

About Aya

Founded in Nigeria, Aya is a period care brand committed to delivering premium-quality, affordable products while championing causes that empower women. From addressing period poverty to supporting athletes and artists, Aya strives to make a difference in the lives of women worldwide.

