Aya Care Expands Access to Premium Period Care with New Partnership with Pick n Pay Nigeria

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aya Care, the leading provider of high-quality and affordable menstrual care products designed by women for women, announces its partnership with Pick n Pay Nigeria. This collaboration will see Aya Care products, including the popular Large and Medium Comfy Pads, available in Pick n Pay stores in Lagos.

Aya Care is renowned for its unwavering commitment to both quality and affordability, with products specifically crafted using premium materials to offer superior comfort, exceptional absorbency, and reliable protection.

Aya pads feature ultra-soft top layers to prevent irritation, advanced leak-proof barriers for maximum protection, and a unique anatomical design for a secure, comfortable fit. Each product undergoes rigorous testing to meet the highest standards of safety, reliability, and comfort. Additionally, Aya’s pads are designed to accommodate the humid climate, ensuring breathability and effectiveness throughout the day.

With the support of Pick n Pay Nigeria, one of the nation's most trusted retailers, Aya continues to fulfil its mission of providing premium care without the premium price tag.

In a country where period poverty and access to reliable menstrual care remain significant challenges, Aya Care’s commitment to affordability ensures that no woman is left behind. The brand is deeply invested in community initiatives that support women’s empowerment, menstrual health education, and access to period care.

Aya is actively involved in outreach programs aimed at educating young girls about menstrual hygiene and breaking down the stigma surrounding menstruation. By partnering with Pick n Pay Nigeria, Aya can further its mission to ensure women feel empowered with the right tools to care for themselves during their periods.

About Aya Care

Aya is a women-led brand on a mission to redefine menstrual care by offering premium-quality sanitary pads at affordable prices. Rooted in the belief that every woman deserves access to reliable and safe period care, Aya continuously strives to bridge the gap between luxury and affordability. With a deep understanding of women's needs and a commitment to innovation, Aya provides thoughtfully crafted sanitary pads that prioritise comfort, absorbency, and protection—ensuring women can feel confident and supported during their periods. Aya’s dedication extends beyond products, actively engaging in empowering initiatives that support women and girls across Nigeria.

About Pick n Pay Nigeria

Pick n Pay Nigeria is a beloved supermarket chain dedicated to making life better for its customers and communities. With a wide range of products, clean stores, and friendly staff, Pick n Pay Nigeria strives to provide the best possible shopping experience.

