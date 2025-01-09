Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities on killing of Shana Balie

The Minister in The Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, strongly condemns the brutal killing of Shana Balie, on Christmas Day, by her boyfriend, Jonathan Gewind, who has since confessed to the killing and he is set to appear in court on Thursday 9 January 2025.

In memory of Shana Balie and all other women who have died at the hands of their partners and the survivors of Gender-Based Violence, the minister will join the picket at Blue Downs Magistrate Court from 08:30 AM.

The persistence of Gender Based Violence and Femicide reflects deeply ingrained societal norms and structures that perpetuate male dominance and reinforce misogyny, gender hierarchies and power imbalances within families and communities, leading to female subordination and systemic inequalities that lead to violence against women and girls. Despite the government's policy commitment to end gender-based violence (GBVF), South Africa continues to experience the scourage of GBV-F and Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) which stems from GBVF.

The persistently high rates of GBVF victimisation and perpetration, despite existing legislative frameworks and policies, suggest the need for a comprehensive approach that does not only address the immediate instances of violence but also includes a focus on women and girls to tackle the underlying structural and systemic factors that trap them in these circumstances. Addressing cultural and legal dimensions is essential for fostering a just and equitable society in which gender norms do not perpetuate violence and inequality.

