Michiganders join together to safeguard our Great Lakes and waters

The annual report – prepared and submitted to the state Legislature by EGLE’s Office of the Great Lakes on behalf of the Governor each calendar year by law – explores major accomplishments, issues, initiatives, and challenges in 15 magazine-style articles by members of academia; advocacy organizations; and state, federal, tribal, and local agencies. The report also includes introductory messages from Roos and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“Our Great Lakes are second to none,” the Governor wrote. “As Michiganders, we understand better than most that it should be one of our top priorities to be good stewards to preserve something that is a basic human need: clean, fresh water.”

Many already know that the Great Lakes hold 21% of the world’s fresh surface water and provide drinking water for more than 30 million people in the U.S. and Canada. Some may even know Michigan has more than 11,000 inland lakes and 76,000 miles of rivers and streams, or that Michiganders are never more than six miles from a body of water – not counting groundwater. Here’s a by-the-numbers look at facts and figures from each article in the new report:

The report comes out once a year, but the OGL develops policy and implements strategic programs to protect, restore, and sustain the Great Lakes watershed every day.

The office collaborates with partner organizations to support sustainable water use and development of Great Lakes maritime resources; support vibrant and resilient communities; foster water stewardship; and advance science, research, and policy to solve the next generation of water challenges.

Its mission is to ensure a healthy environment, strong water-focused blue economy, and high quality of life for Michiganders.

“This annual report calls us as Michiganders to reflect on stewardship of our water wonderland,” said Emily Finnell, Great Lakes senior advisor and strategist with the OGL. “I believe every reader will find cause for celebration along with motivation to do even better.”