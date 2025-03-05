EGLE hosts informative session for Michigan legislators and staff

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Director Phil Roos recently delivered a presentation to the House Natural Resources and Tourism Committee, highlighting the department’s role in ongoing efforts to protect Michigan’s environment and natural resources.

Director Roos shared some of EGLE’s recent successes, showcasing the department’s broad reach and positive impact across the state. “Over the past year, our program divisions have driven meaningful progress in Michigan—managing hundreds of air monitors, assessing 750 sites across Michigan’s lakes, streams, rivers, wetlands, and the Great Lakes, and issuing 400 brownfield redevelopment grants,” Roos noted. “These efforts have generated $7 billion in private investment and created 34,000 new jobs, demonstrating our commitment to both environmental stewardship and economic growth.”

In addition to the committee presentation, EGLE staff hosted an introductory information session, introducing new and existing legislative staff to the department's various programs and functions. This event allowed legislative staff to engage directly with EGLE experts and gather vital information that will help them better serve their constituents.

During the session, EGLE experts set up resource tables that provided detailed insights into critical programs, including wetlands management, air quality monitoring, and PFAS sites. Legislative staff had the opportunity to engage one-on-one with EGLE specialists, ask questions, and acquire information that they can share with their communities. The session not only served as an educational platform but also as a means to strengthen the ongoing collaboration between EGLE and the Michigan legislature.

Sydney Hart, EGLE’s legislative liaison, emphasized the importance of these informational sessions in fostering a positive working relationship with legislative staff. "These sessions are a valuable opportunity for EGLE to build stronger, more productive relationships with legislative staff while equipping them with information on key environmental issues," Hart said. "By doing so, we empower them to better communicate with and serve their constituents, ultimately enhancing the public’s understanding of the critical work we do."

The event underscores EGLE’s continued commitment to transparency, collaboration, and ensuring that Michigan’s legislators are well-informed on environmental matters that directly impact their communities. Through these partnerships, EGLE aims to create a stronger, more sustainable future for the people of Michigan.