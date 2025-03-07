Ozone season has arrived

March has many of us thinking about Spring, but that also means Ozone season is here. Ozone season began March 1 and runs through the end of October. Air Quality Division meteorologists at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) keep their eyes on the skies year-round and continue to forecast air quality related issues. EGLE meteorologists will issue advisories or alerts when weather conditions may cause air to be unhealthy for some individuals. On these days, people are encouraged to change their activities to minimize their exposure.

