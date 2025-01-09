Tackling climate change and malnutrition in Asia’s school lunchrooms

If you’re like me and spend time on TikTok, you may have encountered the meticulous world of “bento moms﻿ .” This global phenomenon originally started with Japanese mothers carefully preparing bento school lunch boxes for their children featuring a colourful mix of proteins, veggies and whole grains, often arranged to look like beloved animals or cartoon characters. Through social media, “bento moms” around the world–with the necessary time and resources–now share the eye-popping and nutritious lunch box meals they have created for their children.

In many countries in Asia, both parents work full-time, and there isn’t always time for elaborately packed bento lunches. Growing up in the Philippines, my parents opted for simpler, more affordable lunch packs that could be prepared within a few minutes, usually consisting of some rice, protein and some vegetables. Some public or government-run schools in the country provide hot meals for students in low-income communities, but they are not always consistent in quality or content, leaving some kids without the well-rounded meals they need.

Across Asia, school meals vary greatly in quality and consistency, reflecting disparities in income, policies and resources. This variability has far-reaching consequences: 370.7 million people in Asia and the Pacific are undernourished, and food insecurity impacts children’s growth and learning. Share-worthy packed lunches from home are not a feasible option for most people, and communities are in need of solutions that ensure nutrition and educational success.

Addressing these gaps through improved school meal programs could simultaneously combat hunger and build climate resilience. By sourcing ingredients locally and incorporating seasonal, plant-based options while educating children about nutrition, schools can reduce greenhouse gas emissions while improving students’ access to and knowledge about healthy food.

School lunches as a climate solution

During a recent visit to SEI Tallinn, I learned about the SchoolFood4Change (SF4C)﻿﻿ initiative, which is transforming school meal systems across Europe and offering powerful lessons for building resilient, sustainable diets that benefit both people and the planet.

SF4C engages key stakeholders–from caterers to local governments and students–to create a food culture grounded in sustainability. Photo: Anette Parksepp/SEI Tallinn



This offers a compelling model for environmentally and socially conscious school food systems. SF4C promotes sustainable diets by prioritizing locally sourced, seasonal and plant-based ingredients. These practices reduce carbon emissions, support local farmers and enhance food security.

SF4C’s Whole School Food Approach﻿ unites key stakeholders–from caterers to local governments and students–to create a food culture grounded in sustainability. Training sessions in Tallinn, for example, helped caterers embrace zero-waste practices and sustainable meat alternatives while engaging students and communities in improving school meals.

Training sessions helped caterers embrace zero-waste practices and sustainable meat alternatives. Photo: Anette Parksepp/SEI Tallinn

The initiative’s impact is clear: SF4C has reached 600,000 students across the EU, transforming school food procurement and policy landscapes to align with climate goals and public health needs.

From plates to planet

The dual benefits of school meal programs—addressing malnutrition and reducing climate impacts—make them powerful tools for building resilience. Programs like SF4C show how integrating sustainability into school food systems can improve health outcomes, reduce environmental footprints and strengthen local economies.

Asia can adapt these lessons to local contexts by emphasizing regional cooperation, investing in nutrition education and leveraging local resources. By prioritizing rural and low-income communities, governments can ensure that every child has access to nutritious meals, even amid climate challenges and economic disruptions.

School meals go beyond nourishment—they serve as essential safety nets, safeguarding children’s health and shaping brighter futures for communities. By combining efforts to combat malnutrition with sustainable practices, school food programs can deliver long-lasting benefits for individuals, communities and the planet.