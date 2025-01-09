Statement from Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Pete Flores on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

WASHINGTON – Ahead of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Thursday, Jan. 9, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) joins partner agencies across the country in recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of federal, state, and local law enforcement officers.

Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Pete R. Flores issued the following statement:

“At CBP, more than 47,000 law enforcement officers and agents work 24/7 to protect our communities and our citizens. These officers and agents have answered a call to public service that is demanding and often unappreciated. Their compassion and bravery are unmatched and extend beyond our borders – whether it’s apprehending human traffickers, seizing dangerous drugs and counterfeit products, rescuing people in peril, or finding harmful pests – America is safer because of CBP’s vigilance and commitment to national security. I am extremely proud of our officers and agents and grateful for their sacrifices to protect our nation not just today, but always.”