Statement from Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Pete Flores on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
WASHINGTON – Ahead of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Thursday, Jan. 9, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) joins partner agencies across the country in recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of federal, state, and local law enforcement officers.
Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Pete R. Flores issued the following statement:
“At CBP, more than 47,000 law enforcement officers and agents work 24/7 to protect our communities and our citizens. These officers and agents have answered a call to public service that is demanding and often unappreciated. Their compassion and bravery are unmatched and extend beyond our borders – whether it’s apprehending human traffickers, seizing dangerous drugs and counterfeit products, rescuing people in peril, or finding harmful pests – America is safer because of CBP’s vigilance and commitment to national security. I am extremely proud of our officers and agents and grateful for their sacrifices to protect our nation not just today, but always.”
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.