More than 7,500 firefighting, emergency personnel deployed to fight unprecedented Los Angeles fires

California’s emergency response to wildfire impacts has involved nearly every part of the state government. Assistance on the ground includes:

Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES)

Coordinating the state’s response through the activation of the State Operations Center, including the deployment of 1,040 firefighters and 260 fire engines through the state’s Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid System.

Neighbor helping neighbor: California has requested and received commitments for 75 engines from Oregon, 45 engines from Washington, 5 engines from New Mexico, 10 engines from Utah and 25 engines from Idaho, accounting for hundreds of additional firefighters through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

Coordinating with local fire departments, county emergency managers and weather officials ahead of this extreme weather event, while increasing public messaging to encourage overall community resiliency.

Previously, Cal OES prepositioned 65 local government fire engines, 7 water tenders, 7 helicopters, 9 dozers and more than 105 specialized personnel in Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties in advance of the wind event.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE)

4,700+ firefighting personnel deployed, including local and federal partners

Air assets include 6 air tankers and 31 helicopters

1,002 engines

138 handcrews

Equipment including 53 dozers and 23 water tenders

California Department of Transportation (Caltrans)

600 personnel mobilized to clear debris and handle traffic equipment power outages on two 12-hour shifts, including six maintenance stations without power and are mobilizing generator backups.

Replenishing batteries that are servicing 40 traffic signals affected by power outages.

California Highway Patrol (CHP)

19 CHP officials deployed to embed with incident command.

California National Guard (Cal Guard)

600+ Cal Guard service members and equipment deployed to support firefighting and law enforcement operations:

2 hand crews assigned to CALFIRE already on incident, with another 8 crews deploying from Task Force Rattlesnake

10 Rotary Wing Aircraft deployed

2 C-130 airplanes staging for wildland firefighting operations

California Department of Social Services (CDSS)

Working in partnership with Los Angeles County to ensure that residents have access to critical safety net benefits, including food benefits.

California Department of Public Health (CDPH)

Activating the Medical Health Coordination Center to coordinate the overall public health emergency response, including monitoring impacts to the health facilities CDPH licenses, which includes all major hospitals, and public health in the impacted area.

