The PGTAA offers a New Way to become a Professional Golf Teacher

The Standard of Excellence in Golf Teachers Certification

Learn How To Make $100,000 per Year or More in the Golf Business as a PGTAA Teaching Professional

LA JOLLA, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Professional Golf Teachers Association of America ( PGTAA ) is thrilled to kick off the New Year with a special offer for all golf enthusiasts. As the world's leading organization for golf teaching professionals, the PGTAA is dedicated to helping individuals turn their passion for golf into a fulfilling and lucrative career.With the PGTAA's special New Year offer, aspiring golf instructors can take advantage of a comprehensive certification program that covers all aspects of teaching the game. From swing mechanics and course management to club fitting and business strategies, the PGTAA's program provides a well-rounded education for those looking to enter the golf industry.Not only does the PGTAA offer top-notch training and certification, but it also provides ongoing support and resources for its members. This includes access to a network of experienced professionals, job placement assistance, and marketing tools to help instructors grow their business. With the PGTAA, individuals can feel confident in their ability to succeed as a certified golf instructor "We are excited to offer this special New Year promotion to those who are passionate about golf and looking to turn it into a fulfilling career," says Dr. Barry Lotz, President of the PGTAA. "Our goal is to provide the highest quality education and support for our members, and we are confident that this offer will help individuals elevate their game and achieve their dreams of becoming a certified golf instructor."Take advantage of the PGTAA's special $100 off New Year offer beginning January 10-20, 2025, and join the ranks of successful golf teaching professionals. For more information and to sign up, visit the PGTAA website today.Contact: Dr. Barry LotzPresident760-335-0600 - PGTAA@yahoo.com

