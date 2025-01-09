UPDATE St. Johnsbury / Robbery / Request for Public Assistance

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#:25A4000115

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: St. Johnsbury VSP Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 01/05/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mobil Mart, 78 Broad St, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Robbery

ACCUSED: Dalton Kraft

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 8, 2025 Troopers with the Vermont State Police located and arrested Dalton Kraft (29) as the suspect of the Assault and Robbery that occurred at the Mobil gas station in Lyndonville on 1/5/25. Kraft was taken into custody without incident in St. Johnsbury following a motor vehicle stop. Multiple tips by the public led to a swift resolution and arrest in this incident.

Kraft was charged as a habitual offender with three prior felony convictions. Kraft was ordered held without bail, and was lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex. Kraft is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 01/09/2025 at 1300 hours to address the charges.

The Vermont State Police would like to thank the public for the many tips that were received since the robbery. These tips greatly assisted with the investigation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/09/2025 at 1300 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, St. Johnsbury

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

