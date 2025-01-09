Heranova Lifesciences Announces 2025 Conference Schedule

Heranova Lifesciences

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heranova Lifesciences Holding Ltd. ("Heranova"), a leader in advancing non-invasive diagnostics and reproductive health solutions, today announced its planned participation in key investor and women’s health conferences scheduled for 2025.“These events present meaningful opportunities to engage key stakeholders within the medical and investor communities,” said Penny Wan, Co-Founder and Chairwoman of Heranova Lifesciences. “We have made significant progress on our lead-product, HerResolve, a non-invasive, blood-based diagnostic test for endometriosis and we are looking forward to sharing our updates at these events.”Upcoming ConferencesBelow is a listing of the conferences in which Heranova plans to participate in 2025:January 2025- J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: January 13–16, San Francisco, CA.- SMFM Pregnancy Meeting (Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine): January 27–February 1, Colorado.February 2025- Precision Medicine World Conference: February 5-6, Santa Clara, CA.- BIO CEO and Investor Conference: February 10 - 11, New York, NY.- University of Colorado Annual OB-GYN Conference: February 16–21, Vail, CO.- Biocom Partner and Investor Conference: February 25-27, La Jolla, CA.March 2025- BioEurope Spring: March 17-19, Milan, Italy; BioEurope Digital Spring March 25-26- Pacific Coast Reproductive Society Meeting: March 19–23, Indian Wells, CA.- Annual Scientific Meeting of the Society for Reproductive Investigation (SRI): March 25–29, Charlotte, NC.- American and Global College of Endometriosis Specialists, (AGCES 2025 and EndoMarch): March 28-30, Atlanta, GA.April 2025- ACOOG Conference (American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians and Gynecologists): April 6–11, Palm Springs, CA.- Society of Endo and Uterine Disorders (SEUD) Congress: April 24-26, Prague, Czech Republic.- MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Investor Conference: April 2025May 2025- ACOG Annual Clinical & Scientific Meeting: May 16–18, Minneapolis, MN.- Blossom Ball (Endometriosis Foundation of America): May 2025, New York, NY.- World Congress on Endometriosis: May 21–24, Sydney, Australia.June 2025- Midwest Reproductive Symposium: June 4–7, Chicago, IL.- BIO International Convention: June 16–19, Boston, MA.- ESHRE Annual Meeting (European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology): June 29–July 2, Paris, France.July 2025- Endocrine Society Annual Meeting (ENDO 2025): July 12–15, San Francisco, CA.October 2025- ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo (American Society for Reproductive Medicine): October 25–29, San Antonio, TX.November 2025- AAGL Global Congress on Minimally Invasive Gynecology: November 8–11, Vancouver, Canada.Heranova Lifesciences is committed to fostering collaboration across the reproductive health and biotech industries and looks forward to engaging with peers, sharing latest advancements, and exploring partnerships that may advance patient care globally.For more information about Heranova’s conference participation or to schedule a meeting with our team, please contact:Ray JordanCorporate Affairsray@putnaminsights.com(949) 245-5432

