Chief Justice Calls on Nevada Attorneys to Apply for Upcoming Judicial Vacancy

January 8, 2025

The Honorable Gary Fairman, of the Seventh Judicial District Court, Department 2, will retire on April 4, 2025. The Seventh Judicial District is comprised of Eureka, Lincoln, and White Pine counties. To fill this forthcoming vacancy, the Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection will convene to review qualified applicants for appointment to the bench.

Chief Justice Herndon is calling on all attorneys who have ever considered serving as a judge to step forward and apply. "This is an important time for experienced Nevada attorneys to contribute to the administration of justice by joining the judiciary," said the Chief Justice. "Serving as a judge in the seventh judicial district offers the unique opportunity to make a lasting impact on the local justice system and the lives of those you serve. The judge appointed to Department 2 will develop strong connections with their communities, fostering trust and understanding while addressing a diverse range of legal matters. The role allows for greater autonomy, a varied caseload, and the chance to shape local legal practices. Additionally, judges in rural communities play a vital leadership role, promoting access to justice, and fair and timely resolutions for all residents. I strongly encourage those with an interest to please participate in our judicial selection process."

The application period is now open and will close at noon on February 12, 2025. Interested applicants must contact the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) staff Ms. Margarita Bautista at mbautista@nvcourts.nv.gov to obtain the necessary application materials and guidelines for submission.

Application instructions can be found here https://nvcourts.gov/_media/media/folders/committees_and_commissions/judicial_selection/documents

###