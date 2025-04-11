Governor Lombardo Announces Appointment of 7th Judicial District Judge

Carson City, NV – April 11, 2025

Today, Governor Joe Lombardo announced the appointment of Dylan V. Frehner as a Judge for the Seventh Judicial District Court, Department 2.

“I am honored to announce the appointment of Dylan V. Frehner to the Seventh Judicial District Court, Department 2,” said Governor Joe Lombardo. “Frehner is well-rounded in many areas of the law and brings 20 years of experience as a rural attorney. His dedication to Nevada law and his commitment to serving the public make him a valuable addition to this judicial position.”

For the full story, please visit https://gov.nv.gov/Newsroom/PRs/2025/2025-04-11_governor_announces_7th_district_judge/