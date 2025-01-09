‘Disrupt with Impact’ Shortlisted for Prestigious Harvey Chute Book Awards in Business and Enterprise

Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World by Roger Spitz Disrupt with Impact Shortlisted for Prestigious Harvey Chute Book Awards Bestseller Rankings: 'Disrupt With Impact'

Roger Spitz's bestselling book ‘Disrupt with Impact’ (Kogan Page) is selected for prestigious 2024 Harvey Chute Awards Short List for Business and Enterprise.

Exceptionally well written, organized and presented, ‘Disrupt With Impact’ is an extraordinary and recommended addition to reading lists.” — Wisconsin Bookwatch Business Shelf section, Midwest Book Review

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Disrupt with Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World’ by Roger Spitz has been selected for the prestigious 2024 Harvey Chute Awards Short List for Business and Enterprise.

The Harvey Book Awards recognize outstanding works in Business and Enterprise Non-Fiction. The Harvey Chute Book Awards is a genre division of the prestigious Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBAs).

Published by Kogan Page, the title ‘Disrupt With Impact’ by Roger Spitz has moved forward in the rigorous judging rounds from all 2024 Harvey Chute Non-Fiction entries to the 2024 Harvey Chute Book Awards SHORT LIST. 'Disrupt With Impact' is now in the running for finalist of the 2024 Harvey Chute Award for Business and Enterprise.

Chanticleer International Book Awards look for the best books across a broad range of categories, from How-To and Guidance, Strategy, Technology, Social Media, Finance, Investing, Communications, Marketing, Economics, and Business, to determine the winners of the Harvey Chute Book Awards.

BOOK ACCOLADES

The recognition of 'Disrupt With Impact' as one of the leading contenders in Business and Enterprise continues to build on the book’s achievements since its release in September 2024:

• Bestseller: After 'Disrupt With Impact' reached #1 in Amazon’s New Releases in September 2024, it quickly climbed to #1 Bestseller in several categories and countries, including the USA, UK, France, Germany, Brazil, and India. The book topped the #1 spot in Systems & Planning, Artificial Intelligence, Entrepreneurship, Business Development, History of Philosophy & Science, and Internet & Software reflecting its broad global appeal.

• Global Recognition: The book has gained widespread recognition for its insightful and comprehensive exploration of systemic change, and has been showcased in several influential forums. 'Disrupt With Impact' was selected for the esteemed Book Corner at the Global Peter Drucker Forum, featured on Drucker TV Live in Vienna, and recognized by the World Economic Forum’s Global Foresight Network in Geneva. It has also been selected by leading industry organizations, including the Authors Series of the IBM Center for the Business of Government Conversations, the Influential Minds series of the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) both in Washington DC, and Nasscom’s Flagship Summit in Bangalore, India.

• Critical Acclaim: Reviewers have lauded 'Disrupt With Impact' for its innovative approach to systemic disruptions. Acclaimed by reviewers since its release, Disrupt With Impact offers a “well-illustrated and wide-ranging new approach to large- and small-scale disruptions,” according to Kirkus. The San Francisco Book Review awarded it an impressive 4.5 out of 5 rating, while the Manhattan Book Review noted it as “an engaging and very enlightening read… the kind of book you can always refer to in the future,” with a solid rating of 4 out of 5. BookTrib lauded it as “pure gold,” affirming that it rises above the competition in the crowded business genre.

ABOUT ‘DISRUPT WITH IMPACT’

'Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World' focuses on four key areas: (i) The New Nature of Disruption, (ii) Systems Innovation and Transformative Change, (iii) The Future of Artificial Intelligence and Decision-Making, (iv) The Disruptive Thinking Canvas to invent the future today.

Imagine navigating the future with a GPS designed for uncertainty. 'Disrupt With Impact' offers a new operating system for today’s world, rejecting outdated playbooks and empowering you to lead in unpredictable times.

At the core of 'Disrupt With Impact' is the power of informed optimism in shaping the futures. The book explores how strategic foresight provides actionable frameworks for decision-making in times of deep uncertainty, and the role of systems thinking in creating virtuous inflection points that drive transformation.

“The true impact of innovation isn’t in its disruptiveness; rather, it lies in its ability to ignite hope, unlock new possibilities and catalyse positive transformations across systems.” - Roger Spitz, 'Disrupt With Impact'

BOOK DETAILS

Title: Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World

Author: Roger Spitz

Book website: www.DisruptWithImpact.com

Citation: Spitz, R. Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World. Kogan Page: London, 2024.

AUTHOR BIO

Roger Spitz is a world-leading authority on strategic foresight and systems innovations. Before founding the influential Disruptive Futures Institute in San Francisco, he served as Global Head of Technology M&A at a major investment bank, advising on transactions totaling over $25 billion. As President of Techistential, the preeminent foresight practice, Roger advises CEOs and boards on strategy under uncertainty and sustainable value creation. Roger is a bestselling author of five books and his frameworks are widely adopted by leading organizations worldwide.

SELECTED REVIEWS EXCERPTS OF DISRUPT WITH IMPACT

“This is an engaging and very enlightening read. It’s the kind of book you can always refer to in the future.” – Manhattan Book Review (rating 4 out of 5)

“A well-illustrated and wide-ranging new approach to large- and small-scale disruptions.” – Kirkus Reviews

“In a world full of books on how to be successful in business, Disrupt with Impact rises to the top. Pure gold!” – BookTrib Review

“…packed with plenty of real-world examples… A step-by-step approach to embracing and driving the kinds of changes… in order to thrive.” – San Francisco Book Review (rating 4.5 out of 5)

“Exceptionally well written, organized and presented, ‘Disrupt With Impact’ is an extraordinary and recommended addition to personal, professional, community, corporate, and college/university library Business Management collections and supplemental MBA curriculum reading lists.” – Wisconsin Bookwatch Business Shelf section, Midwest Book Review

“One of Spitz’s most urgent messages is the need to become AAA: Anticipatory, Antifragile, and Agile. The AAA framework encourages governments, businesses, schools, and individuals to transform their traditional decision-making paradigms amid ongoing disruption.” – Association of Professional Futurists (APF) Compass

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.