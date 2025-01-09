Teresa Kamiya Shares Inspiring Story of Healing and Empowerment in #1 International Best-Selling Book, The Call Within

Teresa Kamiya shares her transformative journey of healing and self-acceptance, inspiring readers to reconnect with their true selves in The Call Within.

FONTANA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teresa Kamiya, a 500-hour certified yoga instructor, Reiki Master Teacher, Sound Healing Specialist, and Yoga-QiGong instructor, proudly announces her contribution to the international best-selling book, The Call Within : Finding Purpose and Sparking Transformation. Released on January 4, 2025, the book quickly achieved #1 international best-seller status in the USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, India, and the UK, highlighting 52 transformative stories of healing, empowerment, and rediscovery. Proceeds from the book benefit Brighter Healing Foundation, a non-profit committed to providing holistic wellness resources and education to those in need.Kamiya’s chapter, If You Can’t See the Light at the End of the Tunnel… Maybe You Are the Light, shares her deeply personal journey from enduring years of emotional challenges and self-doubt to regaining her strength through holistic practices.Her story resonates with anyone who is craving for a change and standing at a crossroads. Anyone who is seeking hope, courage, and the ability to transform and overcome life's most difficult challenges. An inspiring story of resilience and self-reclamation."Writing this chapter felt like baring my soul to the world," Teresa reflects. "I’ve always been private about my personal life, but I knew it was time to share my truth in hopes that it might inspire someone else to find their light."Born in Peru to Japanese parents, Teresa immigrated to the United States with dreams of building a brighter future. Despite achieving milestones such as marriage, motherhood, and professional success, she silently endured years of turbulence, instability and emotional struggle behind closed doors. As she outwardly maintained the appearance of happiness and strength.Through her story, Teresa sheds light on the emotional toll of living in a volatile environment and the silent frustration that can accompany such experiences. Feeling trapped in a cycle of hope and disappointment.The turning point came when Teresa faced a stark reflection of herself—a moment of realization that compelled her to change. Driven by her love for her son and a desire to create a healthier life, Teresa embarked on a journey of self-discovery and healing. She sought solace in Yoga, Reiki, and holistic healing practices, transforming not only her physical well-being but also her mental and emotional resilience.Teresa’s story highlights the power of small, intentional steps toward healing. Her exploration into alternative medicine, Yoga, and QiGong helped her reclaim her sense of self and reestablish boundaries that ultimately freed her from toxic cycles. By sharing these experiences, she hopes to empower others to believe in their capacity for change."Healing is not an overnight journey, but every step matters. Each breath, each pose, and each moment of self-reflection brought me closer to the person I was meant to be," Teresa says. "Now, I dedicate my life to helping others experience the transformative power of holistic healing."In addition to her personal journey, Teresa uses her expertise to offer customized holistic healing sessions that address both physical and emotional concerns. Her integrative approach incorporates Reiki, Sound healing, Yoga, and Traditional Chinese Medicine to create personalized experiences for her clients. Through her compassionate guidance, Teresa has helped individuals overcome stress, anxiety, depression, and physical ailments, fostering inner peace and well-being.Teresa’s contributions to The Call Within exemplify the essence of the book’s mission: to inspire hope, healing, and purpose through authentic, heartfelt stories. The collaborative project unites voices from various backgrounds, each sharing their unique path to transformation.About Teresa Kamiya:Teresa Kamiya is a highly trained holistic healer specializing in Yoga, Reiki, Sound healing, and QiGong. A 500-hour certified yoga instructor with training from India and San Diego, she integrates traditional practices with modern healing techniques. Teresa's compassionate, non-judgmental approach empowers individuals to achieve greater balance, inner peace, and physical health. Through customized holistic practices, she helps clients break free from emotional blocks, reduce stress, and embrace self-healing. Her mission is to make alternative healing accessible, guiding others toward transformative growth and well-being.For those interested in exploring holistic healing or learning more about Teresa’s work, she offers classes, workshops, and personalized healing sessions. Connect with her at tekyoga24@gmail.com, on Instagram at @tekyoga , or on Facebook at Teresa Kamiya

