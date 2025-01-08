Video: It's fawn collaring season, see it happen in Idaho mule deer country
It's not a hunting season, but it's as important as one. Each winter, Fish and Game crews across south, central and eastern Idaho capture and collar mule deer to monitor their winter survival. Fish and Game videographer Will Bales went along and captured the event.
Stay tuned and later this winter there will be follow-up articles on how the collared fawns are fairing around state.
