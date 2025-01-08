Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,247 in the last 365 days.

Video: It's fawn collaring season, see it happen in Idaho mule deer country

It's not a hunting season, but it's as important as one. Each winter, Fish and Game crews across south, central and eastern Idaho capture and collar mule deer to monitor their winter survival. Fish and Game videographer Will Bales went along and captured the event. 

Stay tuned and later this winter there will be follow-up articles on how the collared fawns are fairing around state.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Video: It's fawn collaring season, see it happen in Idaho mule deer country

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more