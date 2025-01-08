Governor Newsom quickly secures Major Disaster Declaration from President Biden for Los Angeles fires

SANTA MONICA – President Biden has quickly approved Governor Gavin Newsom’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support ongoing response efforts related to the major wildfires burning in the Los Angeles area.

Governor Newsom and President Biden were briefed by local and state emergency officials on the Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst fires this morning at a fire station in Santa Monica.

The Presidential declaration makes available federal assistance funding to help state, tribal and local governments cover emergency response costs. It also includes Individual Assistance programs for affected citizens and businesses, which includes temporary accommodation and financial assistance for destroyed property.

The President has also provided significant support through the U.S. Forest Service, including five large air tankers,10 helicopters and dozens of engines.