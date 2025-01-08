FEMA Seeks Leaders for Youth Preparedness Council

CHICAGO – FEMA is now accepting applications for the Youth Preparedness Council (YPC) until March 3. YPC is a program that brings teens together from across the nation who are interested and engaged in community preparedness.

Council members are selected based on their dedication to public service, their efforts in making a difference in their communities and their potential to expand their impact as national leaders for emergency preparedness. Students in grades eight through 11 are eligible to apply.

During their one-year term, council members collaborate virtually with each other to develop projects that promote preparedness on a local and national scale. Members also engage with leaders within FEMA, the federal government, and national non-profit organizations.

Julia Surzykiewicz, 2023-2024 YPC member from Illinois, appreciates the impact of her time on the YPC:

"Serving on FEMA’s National Youth Preparedness Council has been an extraordinary and deeply rewarding experience. Through this role, I have grown as a leader, developed my leadership and gained a deeper understanding of what it means to contribute meaningfully to my community. I have been able to meet with other teens, with similar passions, and collaborate in order to create a project that I am extremely proud of. I am so grateful for the opportunity to be part of this Council, I have truly grown so much, and I know that the Council has grown both my professionalism and my confidence, allowing me to create both lasting professional and personal relationships."

Students from Region 5—Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin—who apply for the National YPC will also be considered for a place on the Region 5 Youth Preparedness Council (Region 5 YPC). The Region 5 YPC is an additional service and leadership opportunity for high school students living in these states.

Youth interested in applying must submit a completed application form and provide two letters of recommendation. All applications and supporting materials must be submitted no later than March 3, 2025. New council members will be announced by June 2025.

To access the application materials, read about the current council members, and for more information about the Youth Preparedness Council visit the Youth Preparedness Council page on FEMA.gov.