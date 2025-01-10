Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,072 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,716 in the last 365 days.

Crater Lake Spirits Launches New Cherry Rye Whiskey – Available Now in Oregon Liquor Stores

Crater Lake Cherry Rye Whiskey

Crater Lake Cherry Rye Whiskey

Cherry Rye Info Sheet

Cherry Rye Info Sheet

Cherry Rye Recipes

Cherry Rye Recipes

Discover the Perfect Balance of Cherry and Rye in Crater Lake’s Newest Whiskey Release

Crater Lake Cherry Rye Whiskey is a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation”
— Jim Bendis, Founder of Crater Lake Spirits
PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crater Lake Spirits, renowned for its award-winning craft spirits, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest creation: Crater Lake Cherry Rye Whiskey. This unique offering combines the bold character of their Reserve Rye Whiskey with the rich, natural fruit character and sweetness of cherry liqueur made from Rainier and Bing cherries, sourced from the lush orchards of Washington State.

Crater Lake Cherry Rye Whiskey is a celebration of the Pacific Northwest’s bounty, capturing the essence of ripe cherries and pairing it with the warm, peppery notes of rye for a perfectly balanced, full-bodied spirit. Ideal for sipping neat, on the rocks, or as the base of an elevated cocktail, this Cherry Rye Whiskey is destined to be your new favorite.

“Crater Lake Cherry Rye Whiskey is a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation,” said Jim Bendis, Founder of Crater Lake Spirits. “We wanted to create something that reflects the spirit of the Northwest, and these cherries deliver an unmistakable depth of flavor that pairs beautifully with our handcrafted rye whiskey.”

Oregon customers can find Crater Lake Cherry Rye Whiskey in select Oregon liquor stores under item #12309B. Grab a bottle while supplies last.


Featured Tasting Notes:

Nose: Aromas of ripe cherries and subtle vanilla.
Palate: Smooth rye with bursts of juicy Rainier and Bing cherry.
Finish: Long and warm, with hints of oak and lingering sweetness.


Perfect for the Season

Crater Lake Cherry Rye Whiskey is versatile enough to be enjoyed year-round but is especially delightful in seasonal cocktails. Try it in a classic Old Fashioned or mix it with ginger beer and lime for a simple, refreshing Cherry Rye Mule.


Where to Buy

Find Crater Lake Cherry Rye Whiskey by searching #12309B on oregonliquorsearch.com or visiting the Crater Lake Spirits Tasting Room in Bend, Oregon. Experience the perfect marriage of craft rye whiskey and Pacific Northwest cherries.

To explore the full Crater Lake Spirits portfolio, visit craterlakespirits.com.


About Crater Lake Spirits

Crater Lake Spirits has been crafting award-winning spirits in Bend, Oregon, since 1996. Inspired by the beauty and purity of Crater Lake, their distillery is committed to delivering quality, innovation, and exceptional taste in every bottle.

Hailey Farrell
Crater Lake Spirits
info@craterlakespirits.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Crater Lake Spirits Launches New Cherry Rye Whiskey – Available Now in Oregon Liquor Stores

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more