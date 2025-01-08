TDOT Ready for Winter Weather in Southeast Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) can assure motorists it is stocked and ready to clear roadways of ice and snow. Salt supplies have been replenished in all the region’s 24 counties in preparation for the winter season, and crews have readied snowplows and brine trucks.

“Our salt bins are stocked, our equipment is prepared, and our employees are ready to mobilize in the event of inclement weather,” says Assistant Chief Engineer and Regional Director Daniel Oliver. “Clearing our roadways as safely and efficiently as possible is vital to keeping motorists safe and traffic moving in Tennessee.”

TDOT’s regional budget for 2024/2025 winter weather coverage is $5.1 million and includes salt, salt brine, overtime for employees, and equipment maintenance.

TDOT Region 2 has 75,276 tons of salt and 196,350 gallons of salt brine ready for use to cover 7,731 lane miles of interstates and state routes. Salt brine is a salt/water mixture used for pre-treating roads before a winter storm or to melt snow on roadways when temperatures are hovering around the freezing mark. Salt is applied to roads once snow accumulates.

When snow hits Tennessee, TDOT ice and snow removal teams focus first on clearing interstates and heavily traveled state routes specifically targeting areas vulnerable to freezing, such as hills, curves, ramps, bridges, and interchanges. During prolonged weather events, crews may have to clear roadways repeatedly.

Crews will prioritize the following routes that are crucial for connectivity in the Tennessee Valley and Upper Cumberland areas:

• I-75, I-24, and I-40

• US 64, US 27, US 41, US 41A, US 127, and US 70

• SR 153, APD 40, SR 55, and SR 111

The Chattanooga area is expected to see its worst snowfall event in more than 10 years. TDOT strongly encourages drivers to prepare to stay off the roads on Friday, January 10, 2025, for their own safety and the safety of our workers, giving crews the room they need to do their jobs.

For winter weather tips, travel information, and a regional breakdown of TDOT winter weather supplies and equipment, visit the TDOT website https://www.tn.gov/tdot/inclement-weather/ice-snow.html. Members of the media are welcome to use the winter weather Broll found here with a courtesy to TDOT.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.

