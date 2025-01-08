Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,254 in the last 365 days.

21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for McNelley associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County


8 January 2025


ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Amanda B. McNelley to the position of circuit judge. There are 15 applicants, of whom four indicate they are female and one reports being a minority applicant. Nine presently work in the private sector, and six are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 48.26 years.


Also, pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 15 applicants:


Blake R. Fischer

William Halaz III

Bridget Halquist

Patrick J. Horgan

Christopher Klaverkamp

Jeffrey McPherson

Curtis Niewald

Tara Renaud

Justin Ruth

Thomas D. Smith

Kelly L. Snyder

Dean Stark

Joseph Terry

Ryan Turnage

Sarah Vatterott


The commission expects to conduct public interviews for both the McLaughlin circuit and McNelley associate circuit vacancies beginning at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, January 15 and Thursday, January 16, 2025, at the St. Louis County Court Building, 105 South Central, Room 381N, in Clayton. Interviews will be open to the public, subject to available seating. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select three nominees for the governor’s consideration.


The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Matthew Reh, secretary of the commission; Chris Baechle; Michelle Spirn; and Kelly Wittenbrink.


###


Contact: Morgan Coleman, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for McNelley associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more