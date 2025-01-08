21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for McNelley associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County
8 January 2025
ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Amanda B. McNelley to the position of circuit judge. There are 15 applicants, of whom four indicate they are female and one reports being a minority applicant. Nine presently work in the private sector, and six are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 48.26 years.
Also, pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 15 applicants:
Blake R. Fischer
William Halaz III
Bridget Halquist
Patrick J. Horgan
Christopher Klaverkamp
Jeffrey McPherson
Curtis Niewald
Tara Renaud
Justin Ruth
Thomas D. Smith
Kelly L. Snyder
Dean Stark
Joseph Terry
Ryan Turnage
Sarah Vatterott
The commission expects to conduct public interviews for both the McLaughlin circuit and McNelley associate circuit vacancies beginning at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, January 15 and Thursday, January 16, 2025, at the St. Louis County Court Building, 105 South Central, Room 381N, in Clayton. Interviews will be open to the public, subject to available seating. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select three nominees for the governor’s consideration.
The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Matthew Reh, secretary of the commission; Chris Baechle; Michelle Spirn; and Kelly Wittenbrink.
###
Contact: Morgan Coleman, clerk of the court
Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District
(314) 539-4300
