Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, to hold arguments at Camdenton High School





10 April 2025





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, plans to convene court Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in the Camdenton High School auditorium, 662 Laker Pride Road, in Camdenton. The event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and is open to the public.





Judge Jeff Bates will begin the session with a brief introduction, after which a three-judge panel consisting of Judge Mary Sheffield, Judge Jack Goodman and Judge Matthew Hamner will hear oral arguments in a case from Christian County. Following oral arguments, if time permits, the judges will talk about the court system and take general questions from the audience.





In all, four judges of the court of appeals are expected to participate in the event.





Bates was appointed to the court of appeals in 2003. Before that, he engaged in the private practice of law in Springfield.





Sheffield was appointed to the court of appeals in 2012 after serving as a circuit judge in the 25th judicial circuit (Maries, Phelps, Pulaski, and Texas Counties) and as an associate circuit judge for Phelps County. Prior to her judicial service, she engaged in the private practice of law.





Goodman was appointed to the court of appeals in 2020 after serving as a circuit judge in the 39th judicial circuit (Barry, Lawrence and Stone Counties). He previously served in the Missouri Senate and the Missouri House of Representatives and engaged in the private practice of law.





Hamner was appointed to the court of appeals in 2024 after serving as a circuit judge in the 26th judicial circuit (Camden, Laclede, Miller, Moniteau, and Morgan Counties) and as an associate circuit judge for Camden County. Before his judicial service, he engaged in the private practice of law. Hamner is a 1994 graduate of Camdenton High School.





The Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, regularly hears cases at its courtrooms in Springfield and Poplar Bluff, but it also holds special settings at other sites within its 44-county territory to provide greater public access to the court's proceedings. Additional information about Missouri’s courts, including the Southern District, may be found on the Missouri Courts website





###





Contact: Craig Street, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

(417) 895-6811

