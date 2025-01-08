DLNR News Release-New Podcast Explores Conservation Issues from Mauka to Makai, Jan. 8, 2025 Newsroom Posted on Jan 8, 2025 in Latest Department News

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ʻOIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DAWN CHANG

CHAIR

NEW DLNR PODCAST EXPLORES CONSERVATION ISSUES FROM MAUKA TO MAKAI

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 8, 2025

(HONOLULU) – Hawaiʻi Conservation Kuleana, a new podcast from the DLNR, launches next Monday, Jan. 13. Monthly episodes will explore the complex balance of conservation, cultural stewardship and community engagement in Hawaiʻi.

Hawaiʻi Conservation Kuleana provides listeners with a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the strategies and challenges involved in managing Hawaiʻi’s natural, cultural and historic resources. In the first episode, DLNR Chair Dawn Chang and First Deputy Ryan Kanakaʻole delve into their backgrounds and what inspires them in their leadership of the department.

“Through this podcast, we hope to share the story of our kuleana—our responsibility—to protect and preserve Hawaiʻi’s unique natural and cultural heritage,” said Chang. “It’s an opportunity to bring our community closer to the work we do, giving insight into DLNR’s divisions and programs.”

Future episodes will feature the leaders of each DLNR division as well as other experts, partners, agency representatives and key players in the field of conservation.

DLNR Communications Director Dan Dennison commented, “Our podcasts reflect DLNR’s commitment to transparency and education, and toward engaging the community, stakeholders and constituents in meaningful discussions about the future of Hawaiʻi’s natural and cultural resources.”

“Our goal is to tell our stories, to share both the successes and the challenges of the important work of the department,” added Chang.

Hawaiʻi Conservation Kuleana is available on all major podcasting platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music. A new episode will be released on the second Monday of each month.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD video – Hawai‘i Conservation Kuleana Podcast trailer:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/02z6c4h5ilsaap9t7hkxs/Conservation-Kuleana-Podcast-Trailer-Episode-0.mov?rlkey=g7hzqch2j4gdm0iyrl9wl846l&st=6ofb8cka&dl=0

Photographs – Hawai‘i Conservation Kuleana Podcast (Jan. 8, 2025):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/viec4kf0gcpl8jyzfp3k4/ADfG95xjUFGHYLH4z8k37A4?rlkey=5l4ak6czvub98fqbqiidu5re6&st=i6ejjm0s&dl=0

Podcast subscription link: https://dlnrpodcast.buzzsprout.com

Media contact:

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

Phone: 808-587-0396

Email: [email protected]