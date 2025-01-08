IRS: For Carter remembrance, taxpayers have extra day to file, pay; returns, payments due Jan. 9 are now due Jan. 10

IR-2025-05, Jan. 8, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today granted taxpayers an extra day, until Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, to file any return or pay any tax originally due on Thursday, Jan. 9.

The IRS granted the extra time following the Dec. 29 Presidential Proclamation marking Jan. 9 as a National Day of Mourning for James Earl Carter, Jr., the thirty-ninth President of the United States.

The one-day extension applies to any return required to be filed with the IRS on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. It also applies to any required federal tax payment originally due on that day.

In addition, it also applies to any federal income, payroll or excise tax deposit due on Jan. 9, 2025, including those required to be made through the Treasury Department’s Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS).