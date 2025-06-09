IRS has options to help taxpayers who missed the filing deadline

IR-2025-66, June 9, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today highlighted several resources to help taxpayers who missed the April 2025 federal income tax return filing deadline and owe taxes, interest and penalties.

Taxpayers who owe taxes should file their tax return and pay as soon as they can. Interest and penalties will continue to accrue on the owed taxes until the balance is paid in full. Even if a taxpayer cannot afford to immediately pay the full amount of taxes owed, they should still file a tax return and pay as much as possible.

Online payment options

Individuals can pay taxes owed securely through IRS Online Account, IRS Direct Pay , The Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS), debit/credit card or digital wallet. Taxpayers may also apply online for a payment plan, including installment agreements.

Those who pay electronically get immediate confirmation after submitting payment. Direct Pay and the EFTPS allow taxpayers to receive payment email notifications. For additional payment information visit Make a payment.

Having trouble paying? IRS has options to help

Taxpayers that are unable to pay in full by the tax deadline should still file their tax return, pay what they can and explore a variety of payment options available for the remaining balance. The IRS offers help for those with tax debt, including applying online for a payment plan. Taxpayers can receive an immediate response of payment plan acceptance or denial without having to call or write the IRS to check their application status.

Online payment plan options include:

Short-term payment plan – The total balance owed is less than $100,000 in combined tax, penalties and interest. Additional time of up to 180 days to pay the balance in full.

Long-term payment plan – The total balance owed is less than $50,000 in combined tax, penalties and interest. Pay in monthly payments for up to 72 months. Payments may be set up using direct debit (automatic bank withdraw), which eliminates the need to send in a payment each month, saving postage costs and reducing the chance of default.

Though interest and late-payment penalties continue to accrue on any unpaid taxes after April 15, the failure to pay penalty is cut in half while an installment agreement is in effect. Visit Additional information on payment plans for details on payment plan costs and benefits.

Requesting penalty relief

When taxpayers receive a penalty notice from the IRS, they should read it carefully and follow the instructions for requesting relief. Taxpayers who have filed and paid their taxes on time and have not been assessed any penalties for the past three years, generally qualify to have the penalty abated. Visit Administrative penalty relief to learn more about first time penalty relief and other administrative waivers.