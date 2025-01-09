Datascan to Showcase Innovations in RFID Technology at NRF Big Show 2025, Booth 640

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Datascan, a leader in inventory management solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the National Retail Federation (NRF) Big Show 2025, the premier event for the retail industry. Taking place January 12-14 in New York City, Datascan will exhibit at Booth 640, where the company will unveil exciting advancements in RFID technology designed to revolutionize inventory management.Datascan is excited to return to NRF and engage with retail leaders from around the globe. This year, the company is showcasing groundbreaking RFID innovations that not only enhance inventory accuracy but also build trust and transparency into inventory counts, empowering retailers to make smarter business decisions.Pioneering RFID Technology for Enhanced Retail OperationsBuilding on the success of NRF 2024, Datascan’s team is eager to demonstrate how its patented RFID technology is redefining inventory management. Last year, Datascan introduced a new process to add a layer of trust to inventory counts, addressing a critical challenge for retailers seeking greater visibility and reliability in their operations.Effective inventory management requires accurate counts as its foundation. Datascan’s innovations in RFID technology provide retailers with a dependable system for inventory tracking, minimizing uncertainty and enabling more informed decision-making.This year, attendees can explore:Patented RFID Processes: Enhancing the accuracy and reliability of inventory data to reduce inefficiencies and improve operational trust.Flexible Inventory Solutions: Seamlessly integrating RFID and barcode systems to support retailers at any stage of their inventory management journey.Scalable Tools: Designed to evolve with retailers’ needs, whether they’re just beginning to implement RFID or refining an existing system.Supporting Retailers Through Industry ChallengesDatascan’s solutions are tailored to meet the demands of a dynamic retail environment, offering adaptability for businesses of all sizes. With Datscan’s history in barcode technology and leadership in RFID, they are uniquely positioned to support retailers through their technology adoption journey.The Datascan team, including Adrian Thomas, Herb Billings, Vice President of Innovation & Product Strategy, and Mark Belmer, will be on-site to share insights, answer questions, and demonstrate how their solutions drive efficiency and accuracy in retail operations.Visit Datascan at NRF 2025NRF 2025 attendees are invited to visit Datascan at Booth 640 to learn more about the company’s latest advancements in RFID technology and discover how these innovations can help streamline operations, improve inventory accuracy, and support business growth.About DatascanDatascan is a leading provider of inventory management solutions, offering innovative tools and technologies to retailers worldwide. With a focus on RFID and barcode systems, Datascan’s solutions help businesses enhance inventory accuracy, streamline operations, and adapt to the ever-evolving retail landscape. For over 50 years, Datascan has been committed to empowering retailers with the tools they need to succeed. Visit their website to learn more about how Datascan supports business to meet their inventory needs.

