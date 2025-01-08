Westminster Barracks / Crashes, Duty To Stop

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 24B1008443 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens STATION: Westminster Barracks CONTACT#: 802-722-4600 DATE/TIME: 12/17/2024, at approximately 4:00 PM INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Westminster, VT VIOLATION: Crashes, Duty To Stop ACCUSED: Richard Todd AGE: 86 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/17/2024 at approximately 4pm, the Vermont State Police received a report of an LSA located at 5190 US Route 5, Westminster, VT. A subsequent investigation revealed 86 year old Richard Todd caused damage to a parked car and left without notifying the owner. Todd was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on February 4th 2025 at 8:30 AM to answer to the above charge. COURT ACTION: YES COURT DATE/TIME: 02/04/2025 at 0830 hours COURT: Windham County Superior Court – Criminal Division LODGED - LOCATION: NO BAIL: NO MUG SHOT: NO Trooper Eric Clemens VSP Westminster 1330 Westminster Heights Rd Westminster, VT 05158 (802)722-4600 Eric.clemens@vermont.gov

