Westminster Barracks / Crashes, Duty To Stop

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 24B1008443

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens           

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 12/17/2024, at approximately 4:00 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Westminster, VT

VIOLATION: Crashes, Duty To Stop

 

ACCUSED: Richard Todd                            

AGE: 86

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/17/2024 at approximately 4pm, the Vermont State Police received a report of an LSA located at 5190 US Route 5, Westminster, VT. A subsequent investigation revealed 86 year old Richard Todd caused damage to a parked car and left without notifying the owner. Todd was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on February 4th 2025 at 8:30 AM to answer to the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/04/2025 at 0830 hours        

COURT: Windham County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: NO

 

Trooper Eric Clemens

VSP Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT 05158

(802)722-4600

Eric.clemens@vermont.gov

 

