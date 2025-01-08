Westminster Barracks / Crashes, Duty To Stop
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1008443
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/17/2024, at approximately 4:00 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Westminster, VT
VIOLATION: Crashes, Duty To Stop
ACCUSED: Richard Todd
AGE: 86
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/17/2024 at approximately 4pm, the Vermont State Police received a report of an LSA located at 5190 US Route 5, Westminster, VT. A subsequent investigation revealed 86 year old Richard Todd caused damage to a parked car and left without notifying the owner. Todd was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on February 4th 2025 at 8:30 AM to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/04/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Windham County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: NO
Trooper Eric Clemens
VSP Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster, VT 05158
(802)722-4600
