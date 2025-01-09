COABE Amplifies the Educate and Elevate America Pledge to Strengthen Communities and Transform Lives

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE), the world’s largest adult education organization, kicks off 2025 by continuing to amplify one of the most pressing public awareness initiatives, the Educate and Elevate America pledge. This pledge is one component of the 6 time award winning Educate and Elevate campaign which has reached 143 million viewers, and continues to inspire collective action to support adult education and advocate for its critical role in empowering individuals and strengthening communities.

Adult education equips adults with essential skills like literacy, numeracy, digital skills, and workforce readiness thus reducing economic disparities and fostering community growth. COABE represents over 2,300 programs across the nation serving over 3.2 million adults. However, there are still a significant number of adults who need adult education services who cannot access them.

The pledge addresses the breadth of adult education in its ten commitments, acknowledging its impact on diverse aspects of our lives: social mobility, health, workforce development, correctional education, community safety, and more. The Educate and Elevate America Pledge comes at a pivotal time, as we welcome a new administration into the White House, and will be used to engage policymakers who can help adult education expand its reach, securing stronger more economically-resilient communities.

Sharon Bonney, CEO of COABE states, “The recent PIAAC findings underscore the critical need for adult education to be front and center for legislators, funders, and the general public. When you understand that providing learners with literacy, numeracy, digital literacy, and work readiness skills helps transform lives and helps eradicate barriers to life, you understand that this is an essential economic catalyst, moving people out of poverty and into family sustaining jobs. I call upon everyone that cares about adult learners, their families, and their communities to sign and share this pledge today.”

For more information about the Educate and Elevate America Pledge and to show your support, visit https://coabe.org/join-us-in-supporting-adult-education/.

COABE’s mission is to inspire educators so adults succeed and communities thrive. The Coalition on Adult Basic Education exists to provide leadership, communication, professional development, and advocacy for adult education and literacy practitioners to advance quality services for all adult learners. COABE represents the field with over 82,000 adult educators and provides a variety of services, including professional development through annual, state-of-the-art national conferences, more than 50 webinars annually, advocacy and communication, and a peer-reviewed journal.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.