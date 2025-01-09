Justice Champion Hazel Ortega Visits Oakland’s CROPS Institution to Inspire and Collaborate to Empower Communities

Hazel Ortega brought her compelling message of hope and transformation to Oakland’s CROPS institution, she shared her journey of resilience with a captivated audience. Her talk emphasized the importance of second chances and provided inspiration to rebuild and thrive. Hazel Ortega with the Director of Outreach and Engagement of CROPS Hazel Ortega after her talk “From bounced checks to private jets” at CROPS West Oakland Campus CROPS was Designed by formerly incarcerated leaders, this twelve-month career development program includes case management, participant stipends, and holistic wraparound care. Hazel Ortega engaged deeply with the institution’s programs, exploring opportunities for collaboration and offering her expertise to strengthen reintegration strategies.

This collaborative visit aimed to identify opportunities for future partnerships and foster systemic change.

Spending time here and witnessing these programs firsthand reaffirmed my dedication to working with institutions that transform lives and give hope to those who need it most” — Hazel Ortega -Psycologist, Author and Entrepreneur

Why It's So Hard to Start Over After Prison | Hazel Ortega Explains

