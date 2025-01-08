Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,188 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,967 in the last 365 days.

Artificial Reef Program releases five-year ocean reef enhancement plan

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries’ Artificial Reef Program has finalized its five-year timeline for ocean reef enhancements funded by Coastal Recreational Fishing License revenues.

The timeline follows public input on reef sites and materials the division received this fall. The Artificial Reef Program plans to complete one project per year, for a total of seven projects, one in each coastal region. 

See map of selected reefs

Year Region Reef Site(s) Materials
2025 Raleigh Bay AR-230 & AR-250 Concrete Pipe
2025-2026 Long Bay AR-440 Concrete Pipe
2026-2027 Southern Onslow Bay AR-376 Concrete Pipe and Aggregate Rock
2027-2028 OBX AR-140 Concrete Pipe
2028-2029 Northern Onslow Bay AR-340 & AR-342 Vessel and Concrete Pipe

Artificial reef managers selected these five sites based on several criteria including public input, contributions of material or funds, existing materials on each reef, the amount of time since the reef was last enhanced and the potential to enhance habitat complexity on the reef.

For more information, email Jordan Byrum or call 252-515-5481.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Artificial Reef Program releases five-year ocean reef enhancement plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more