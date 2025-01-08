Artificial Reef Program releases five-year ocean reef enhancement plan
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries’ Artificial Reef Program has finalized its five-year timeline for ocean reef enhancements funded by Coastal Recreational Fishing License revenues.
The timeline follows public input on reef sites and materials the division received this fall. The Artificial Reef Program plans to complete one project per year, for a total of seven projects, one in each coastal region.
|Year
|Region
|Reef Site(s)
|Materials
|2025
|Raleigh Bay
|AR-230 & AR-250
|Concrete Pipe
|2025-2026
|Long Bay
|AR-440
|Concrete Pipe
|2026-2027
|Southern Onslow Bay
|AR-376
|Concrete Pipe and Aggregate Rock
|2027-2028
|OBX
|AR-140
|Concrete Pipe
|2028-2029
|Northern Onslow Bay
|AR-340 & AR-342
|Vessel and Concrete Pipe
Artificial reef managers selected these five sites based on several criteria including public input, contributions of material or funds, existing materials on each reef, the amount of time since the reef was last enhanced and the potential to enhance habitat complexity on the reef.
For more information, email Jordan Byrum or call 252-515-5481.
