Artificial Reef Program releases five-year ocean reef enhancement plan

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries’ Artificial Reef Program has finalized its five-year timeline for ocean reef enhancements funded by Coastal Recreational Fishing License revenues.

The timeline follows public input on reef sites and materials the division received this fall. The Artificial Reef Program plans to complete one project per year, for a total of seven projects, one in each coastal region.

Year Region Reef Site(s) Materials 2025 Raleigh Bay AR-230 & AR-250 Concrete Pipe 2025-2026 Long Bay AR-440 Concrete Pipe 2026-2027 Southern Onslow Bay AR-376 Concrete Pipe and Aggregate Rock 2027-2028 OBX AR-140 Concrete Pipe 2028-2029 Northern Onslow Bay AR-340 & AR-342 Vessel and Concrete Pipe

Artificial reef managers selected these five sites based on several criteria including public input, contributions of material or funds, existing materials on each reef, the amount of time since the reef was last enhanced and the potential to enhance habitat complexity on the reef.

