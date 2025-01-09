Forensic Accountant Gary Howard Featured by Attorney Journals

Howard, Kittle and Company CPAs

Forensic Accountant & Tax Controversy Specialist Gary Howard’s article “Level 17 and the Sentence of Disappointment” spotlights the impact of white-collar crime

As a CPA with more than 40 years of experience, Gary Howard has witnessed his fair share of court proceedings. While he usually is in a position to testify as an expert witness as a tax controversy specialist and forensic accountant, on occasion, Mr. Howard is asked to attend a court hearing or sentencing as moral support for the client. In late 2024, Mr. Howard was asked to do the later, attending a sentencing hearing that left a lasting impression on those in the courtroom.As Mr. Howard shared in his article, "While this white-collar crime case was very much the same as I am sure the judge had heard far too many times in his career, what was different was the marked eloquence of the judge. At one point, I thought I was listening to Kevin Costner narrate Dancing with Wolves. The judge was clear and concise with his words, "Billy, you are a great man. You came to this country with $500 in your pocket. Over 40 years, you became a citizen, amassed $50 million dollars, gave extensively to charity, raised 4 outstanding children, and employed many. I have no doubt you will never do this again. Billy, why did you do it?" Billy looked up at the judge and said, "Sir, I don't know." The judge followed by saying, "Billy, many walk into this courtroom with far less. Having done much less. They will work their entire life paying for what they did and serve lengthy sentences. For me to grant you less than 15 months is not fair to those who have stood here before. I acknowledge you're a good man, charitable, a loving husband, father and grandfather, a good boss, however, your sentence is Level 17, 15 months." "In my role as a CPA, part of my day to day is advising clients on how to stay compliant so that they never face a run in with the law or a visit in a courtroom. The wisest clients I have recognize the support I provide is more than numbers deep – it preserves lives and keeps clients free from the claws of the seven deadly sins." -Gary Howard, Founder and Managing Partner, Howard, Kittle & Company, CPAs , LLP

