Boston Parks Department Hosts Open Gym at Carter Playground Bubble
Looking for a fun way to stay active this winter? The Boston Parks and Recreation Department invites students, families, and community members to take part in Open Gym at the Carter Playground Bubble, located at 709 Columbus Avenue.
Open gym will take place from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on the following dates:
- Mondays: January 13, 27; February 3, 10, 24; March 3, 10
- Wednesdays: January 15, 22, 29; February 5, 12, 26; March 5, 12
During February Vacation, open gym will take place from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on the following dates:
- Thursday, February 22
- Friday, February 23
This program is open to participants ages 7 and up and provides an opportunity to enjoy pick-up sports such as kickball, wiffleball, soccer, football, running laps, and more. Registration is required to participate, fill out the registration form here.
For more information about recreation offerings, visit boston.gov/recreation. To stay updated with news, park improvements, and events, sign up for the Parks email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails and follow @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Bluesky, Facebook, and Instagram.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.