Boston Parks Department Hosts Open Gym at Carter Playground Bubble

Looking for a fun way to stay active this winter? The Boston Parks and Recreation Department invites students, families, and community members to take part in Open Gym at the Carter Playground Bubble, located at 709 Columbus Avenue.

Open gym will take place from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on the following dates:

Mondays: January 13, 27; February 3, 10, 24; March 3, 10

Wednesdays: January 15, 22, 29; February 5, 12, 26; March 5, 12

During February Vacation, open gym will take place from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on the following dates:

Thursday, February 22

Friday, February 23

This program is open to participants ages 7 and up and provides an opportunity to enjoy pick-up sports such as kickball, wiffleball, soccer, football, running laps, and more. Registration is required to participate, fill out the registration form here.

For more information about recreation offerings, visit boston.gov/recreation. To stay updated with news, park improvements, and events, sign up for the Parks email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails and follow @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Bluesky, Facebook, and Instagram.