Shinshot Media Inc. Announces Production Plan for "Double Treasure" Film

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shinshot Media Inc., a prominent film company bridging China and the United States, is proud to announce the production of its highly anticipated feature film, Double Treasure . With an estimated investment of $4.8 million, the film is set to embark on an ambitious production journey, with an expected shooting schedule of over four years. The film is planned to shoot in Shenzhen, China, California, US, and Macau, China, combining cutting-edge filmmaking with a globally inspired narrative.Founded with a mission to foster cross-cultural exchange through cinema, Shinshot Media Inc. has garnered significant attention for its expansive capabilities in investment, financing, and global distribution. The company holds a reserve fund of $50 million, dedicated to film production, distribution, and investment. With an ability to release films in over 52 countries and a dominant presence in China, where it holds access to over 80,000 screens, Shinshot Media has established itself as a key player in the global entertainment industry.The core team of Shinshot has worked on iconic Chinese films such as Chinese Zodiac, The Grandmaster, Treasure Inn, Journey to the West: Conquering the Demons, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and Police Story 2013, showcasing a diverse portfolio with both local and international success. Double Treasure will add another star to the company’s growing list of cinematic achievements.About "Double Treasure"The film follows the gripping story of a reformed ex-convict, freshly released from prison and struggling to rebuild his life while reclaiming his mother’s lost legacy. He teams up with his ambitious cousin, and together, they embark on a thrilling adventure in Shenzhen. Along the way, they find themselves caught in a high-stakes pursuit involving a stolen diamond, pursued by both ruthless criminals and determined law enforcement. As the story unfolds, the stakes rise, testing their loyalties and courage in an ever-dangerous game of cat and mouse.With an exciting and original storyline, Double Treasure promises to captivate global audiences with its action-packed scenes, complex characters, and unexpected plot twists. The film’s narrative offers a fresh take on the crime thriller genre, incorporating both Western and Eastern elements to create a truly unique cinematic experience.Production and Global DistributionThe production of Double Treasure is expected to span a period of at least 4 years, with shooting locations expected to spread across Shenzhen, California, and Macau. The production cost, including marketing and promotional expenses, is estimated at $4.8 million. As the film gears up for its debut, Shinshot Media is already in talks with distributors for the film’s release in multiple global markets, including a major push in China, where pre-sale contracts are currently under active negotiation.The film will benefit from Shinshot’s deep ties to the international distribution landscape, with plans for a release across major global markets such as North America, Europe, Japan, and South Korea, the film will reach a wide international audience. In China, Shinshot boasts strong nationwide cinema distribution capabilities, ensuring a broad and impactful reach for Double Treasure.Industry Reactions and SupportDouble Treasure has already garnered significant attention within the film industry. Chairman Wang of the Beijing Film Association praised the project, noting the unique and compelling storyline that sets it apart from conventional thrillers. He commended the film for its fresh perspective and engaging plot twists, which are expected to resonate with both Chinese and international audiences.“Double Treasure has a story unlike anything we have seen before, blending high stakes with deeply human elements,” said Chairman Wang. “We are excited to see how this film will unfold on the global stage, and we have high expectations for its success in China and beyond.”Looking AheadAs Shinshot Media Inc. continues to expand its reach, Double Treasure stands as a testament to the company’s commitment to producing high-quality, globally appealing films. With an exciting plot, a strong production team, and a dynamic international release strategy, Double Treasure is poised to be a major success in the coming years.Fans of action thrillers, crime dramas, and high-octane adventures should stay tuned for updates on the film’s release, as Shinshot Media promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

