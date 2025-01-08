Critically Acclaimed Author Charles Paul Collins' Life Crafting Masterclass Promotes Learning Family Heritage

Life Crafting: A New Way of Thinking, Working, & Living -Visit LifeCraftingMasterclass.com Theirs were the lives of ordinary people, forgotten by time—until rediscovered by fate.

All the content we learn from the heritage and cultures we come from, and how they shape us, like social practices, and our family culture makes us who we are.

Who we are and who we become is greatly influenced by our connection to family. It is the basis of who we first see ourselves to be.” — Charles Paul Collins

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles Paul Collins' recently published critically acclaimed novel, THE REMEMBERING: Of Leather & Stone, available now on Amazon, comes as a direct result of the course content presented in his Life Crafting Masterclass available on Udemy - ‘The leading global marketplace for learning and instruction.’

The novel's structure portraying three imagined journals depicting the lives of Collins’ ancestors, is a direct link to the content contained within the masterclass section entitled Family & Personal Heritage, which deals with all the lessons and content we learn from the heritage and cultures we come from, and how they shape us.

Collins explains: “Who we are and who we become is greatly influenced by our connection to family. It is the basis of who we first see ourselves to be. Heritage includes everything you learn from your family and your personal encounter with the world and its many heritages.

Family & Personal Heritage - one of the Five Elements taught in the practice of life crafting, is about understanding what those who came before us passed along to each generation which may have an effect on us today - even though we may be unaware of it.

This is how the novel “The Remembering: Of Leather & Stone” came to be. Understanding who we are in part, through understanding the heritage and cultures we come from, and how they shape us, like social practices, and family culture is a central part of the Life Crafting Framework taught in the masterclass.”

About Life Crafting

Life Crafting is being taught in colleges and universities around the world including Harvard University, the University of California, Berkeley, and Erasmus University, Rotterdam that is fundamentally changing self-improvement and personal development education in the 21st century.

About the Life Crafting Masterclass by Charles Paul Collins

Over thirty years ago, Charles began researching and writing on the subject of Life Crafting as a framework for personal development. Life Crafting is a framework showing how all the pieces of your life fit together. It's like looking at the cover of a jig-saw puzzle box to see the big picture.

In addition to his Life Crafting Master Class taken by more than 3,300 students on Udemy you can find the Life Crafting Channel on YouTube, his Life Crafting Journal on Medium, and his Life Crafting Podcast on Spotify.

About Udemy

Udemy, based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Brazil, Ireland, and Turkey, has more than 80 thousand courses created by thirty-five thousand instructors and taken by twenty-four million students, and is considered the leading learning platform in the world.

