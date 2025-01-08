Attorney General Jackley Announces Watertown Man Sentenced To Prison on First-Degree Rape Charge

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces a Watertown man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading No Contest to First-Degree Rape of an underage child.

James Kaska, 63, was sentenced Tuesday in Codington County Circuit Court. He was sentenced to 50 total years in prison with 20 years suspended.

The incident happened between June 12, 2012 and June 11, 2020.

“This was a horrific crime involving a young child, and this defendant has, and should be, held accountable,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank to you to law enforcement and prosecutors for their work on this case.”

The Watertown Police Department, with the assistance of the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), investigated the case. The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office prosecuted.

