Enginuity Flexible Power Solutions Introduces the Revolutionary E3600 Portable Power Station

E3600: Expandable, long-lasting LiFePO4, 3600W output, multiple charging methods, smart app, and portable design for any power need. By Enginuity, now on Amazon

From emergency preparedness to off-grid adventures, this product sets a new standard for reliability and convenience in portable energy solutions.” — John Morris, Senior Vice President of Commercialization

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enginuity Flexible Power Solutions is proud to announce the launch of the E3600 Portable Power Station, an advanced and versatile solution for portable energy needs. Designed for both everyday use and emergency situations, the E3600 is perfect for homeowners, RV enthusiasts, campers, and professionals who demand reliable power anytime, anywhere.Cutting-Edge Features of the E3600 Portable Power Station:Expandable LiFePO4 Power: With over 6500+ cycles, the E3600 provides long-lasting performance. Expand its capacity from 3686Wh to an incredible 18430Wh by connecting up to four EXB3600 battery packs (sold separately). Each additional pack adds 3686Wh, making it an ideal solution for emergency home backup power.Multiple Output Options: Featuring 12 output ports, including a 120V 30A RV outlet, 3 120V AC outlets (up to 3600W), 2 USB-C ports, 4 USB-A ports, and a 12-volt car outlet, the E3600 meets all your portable power needs simultaneously.Four Ways to Charge: Recharge using a Level 2 EV charging station, solar panels, a 120V wall outlet, or a 12-volt car outlet for ultimate flexibility.Smart App Control: Monitor real-time battery status, input/output wattages, and estimated run time with the Enginuity app via Bluetooth.Unmatched Portability: Equipped with rugged wheels, carry handles, and a telescoping handle, the E3600 is designed for effortless mobility between home, campsite, RV, or job site.Steve Niswander, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, expressed excitement about the product's potential:"The E3600 Portable Power Station is a game-changer in the portable energy market. Its expandable capacity, advanced technology, and ease of use ensure that customers always have the power they need, no matter where they are."John Morris, Senior Vice President of Commercialization, emphasized the product’s strategic impact:"The E3600 reflects our commitment to innovation and addressing real-world power challenges. From emergency preparedness to off-grid adventures, this product sets a new standard for reliability and convenience in portable energy solutions."The Enginuity E3600 Portable Power Station is now available. For more information, visit our Amazon store: Enginuity Flexible Power Solutions on Amazon or our website: www.eflexps.com About Enginuity Flexible Power SolutionsEnginuity Flexible Power Solutions is a leading innovator in portable energy products, offering reliable, eco-friendly, and user-focused solutions. With a mission to empower lives through technology, Enginuity is dedicated to excellence in design, performance, and customer satisfaction.Empowering Your Life with Expandable, Reliable, and Portable Energy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.