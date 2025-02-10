Nuclear Care Partners Benefit Filing Events Seek to Connect Former Savannah River Site (SRS) Workers to EEOICPA Benefits

John Wall Nuclear Care Partners Nuclear Care Partners Benefit Filing Events Nuclear Care Partners Logo-Final

BARNWELL, SC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thousands of former Savannah River Site (SRS) workers and contractors throughout the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) have developed chronic illnesses due to workplace exposure to radioactive and toxic substances. Nuclear Care Partners , a leading provider of in-home care and benefits guidance for former atomic workers, is hosting a series of complimentary Benefit Filing Events to connect these individuals — and their families — with the medical benefits available under the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act (EEOICPA).These free events will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:Tuesday, February 11th: Jackson Town Hall/Community Center, 106 Main Street, Jackson, SC 29831Wednesday, February 12th: Aiken Senior Life Services, 1310 E Pine Log Road, Aiken, SC 29803Thursday, February 13th: Sweetwater Country Club, 571 Club House Lane, Barnwell, SC 29812Attendees will have the opportunity to consult with an Authorized Representative (AR), who will assist in filing and reviewing previously denied claims. These consultations are completely free and come with no obligation, offering former atomic workers and their families a risk-free opportunity to explore their benefits.“Connecting former Savannah River Site workers to the vital services provided by Nuclear Care Partners is not just about healthcare — it's about honoring their service and ensuring they receive the support they deserve for the sacrifices they've made,” said John Wall, a former SRS worker and Nuclear Care Partners employee.Why Should Former SRS or Atomic Workers Attend?This event is designed to offer expert guidance and education to former SRS workers and their families. Highlights include:Expert Guidance on Energy Employee Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act (EEOICPA) benefitsFree consultations with an Authorized RepresentativeEducation on how Nuclear Care Partners works in conjunction with a patient’s existing care team to ensure health benefits are maximized“Nuclear Care Partners provides the compassionate care and specialized services that empower former Savannah River Site workers to live independently, with dignity, and enjoy longer, healthier lives,” added Wall.Event DetailsPlease RSVP online at www.NuclearCarePartners.com/filing or call 803-295-5812. Walk-ins are also welcome at each seminar location.To best be prepared, please bring any medical records related to an illness caused by workplace exposure. If you are interested in reviewing previously denied claims, please bring your denial paperwork.* * *About Nuclear Care PartnersFounded in 2011, Nuclear Care Partners provides EEOICPA benefits, guidance, advocacy, and in-home care to hundreds of former atomic workers who have developed chronic illnesses from workplace exposure to radiation and toxic chemicals. As the first licensed medical provider in the Department of Labor program to receive accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), the organization’s core belief is that these brave individuals, who quietly strengthened our nation's security behind the scenes, deserve compassionate care.For more information, call 888.525.5111 or visit www.NuclearCarePartners.com

