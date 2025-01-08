INVESTING IN AMERICA: Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $332 Million in Grants from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Modernize Airports in 32 States

Wednesday, January 8, 2025

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced more than $332 million for 171 grants across 32 states to modernize airports through the Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) program. In total, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law included $25 billion over five years for airport and air traffic control infrastructure improvements.

The AIG funds can be used for airport planning, development, sustainability, terminal expansions, baggage system upgrades, runway safety enhancements, and noise compatibility projects.

“We are using funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to make historic investments in our nation’s airports to address a backlog of needs and accommodate growing air travel demand,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “These investments—some already completed and many more still underway—ensure the traveling public will have safer and more accessible and efficient airports for decades to come.”

View a data visualization of the airports receiving funding.

“Today, we invest in critical updates and improvements that help ensure travelers reach their destinations safely and efficiently,” said FAA Associate Administrator for Airports, Shannetta R. Griffin, P.E.



Airports receiving funding today include:

$84.3 million to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona to construct a new 2,100-foot Taxiway U and bridge to accommodate more aircraft operations.



to construct a new 2,100-foot Taxiway U and bridge to accommodate more aircraft operations. $18.8 million to Sitka Rocky Gutierrez Airport in Alaska to expand the terminal to accommodate additional passengers and to rehabilitate the snow removal equipment storage building.



to expand the terminal to accommodate additional passengers and to rehabilitate the snow removal equipment storage building. $6.7 million to Tallahassee International Airport in Florida to construct a new Taxiway B11 and Taxiway B12 and associated lighting to bring the airport into conformity with current FAA design and safety standards. Additionally, the existing Taxiway B will be rehabilitated to minimize foreign object debris to extend its useful life and enhance safety.



to construct a new Taxiway B11 and Taxiway B12 and associated lighting to bring the airport into conformity with current FAA design and safety standards. Additionally, the existing Taxiway B will be rehabilitated to minimize foreign object debris to extend its useful life and enhance safety. $3.9 million to Hector International Airport in North Dakota to expand the existing terminal to add four new gates to accommodate more passengers.



to expand the existing terminal to add four new gates to accommodate more passengers. $2.6 million to Telluride Regional Airport in Colorado to install new navigational aids to enhance safety. Additionally, this grant funds construction of a new South Apron and Taxiway B3 to bring the airport into conformity with current FAA design and safety standards.



to install new navigational aids to enhance safety. Additionally, this grant funds construction of a new South Apron and Taxiway B3 to bring the airport into conformity with current FAA design and safety standards. $324,000 to Ruston Regional Airport in Louisiana to expand the existing Southeast Apron bringing the airport into conformity with current FAA design and safety standards.



to expand the existing Southeast Apron bringing the airport into conformity with current FAA design and safety standards. $177,840 to Geraldine Airport in Montana to reseal existing Taxiway A and Runway 8/26 pavement and joints to enhance safety. Additionally, this grant funds the acquisition of 2.62 acres of land to protect the approach to Runway 8/26 and bring the airport into conformity with current FAA design and safety standards.

Several projects from earlier grant announcements have been completed or are nearing completion. Examples include:

Jonesboro Municipal Airport in Arkansas received $2,458,000 to strengthen Runway 5/23 to accommodate a heavier class of aircraft and meet FAA design and safety standards.



received $2,458,000 to strengthen Runway 5/23 to accommodate a heavier class of aircraft and meet FAA design and safety standards. Madisonville Regional Airport in Kentucky received $300,000 to enhance safe airfield operations during low visibility conditions by rehabilitating the Runway 5/23 and Taxiway A lighting systems.



received $300,000 to enhance safe airfield operations during low visibility conditions by rehabilitating the Runway 5/23 and Taxiway A lighting systems. Scottsdale Airport in Arizona received $759,988 to shift Taxiway A13 from its current airfield location to meet FAA design and safety standards.

A full list of AIG grants being announced is available on the FAA website.

Today’s funding is from one of three aviation grant programs created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. To date, nearly $12 billion of the $15 billion total of AIG funding has been made available to airports across all 50 states. Learn more about the full $25 billion in the infrastructure law for airport improvements by visiting faa.gov/bil.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes a historic investment in our nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness by rebuilding America’s roads and bridges, upgrading and expanding public transit and rail, and modernizing the nation’s ports and airports. To date, the Administration has announced over $568 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for over 66,000 infrastructure projects across the nation and has mobilized $1 trillion in private sector manufacturing and clean energy investments in the United States.

