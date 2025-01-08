Illegal Hunting Ends in Licence Suspensions, More Than $17,000 in Fines

CANADA, January 8 - Released on January 8, 2025

A photo of a deer posted on social media was the starting point of an investigation that ended with three Saskatchewan residents convicted of several offences under The Wildlife Act given licence suspensions and fines totalling $17,240.

The three were sentenced in Moose Jaw Provincial Court on October 23, 2024. Lindsey Erbach of Marquis was convicted of four counts of unlawful hunting and one count of providing false information to an officer. This resulted in a fine of $13,020 and a three-year licence suspension. Lynne P. Dunbar of Moose Jaw was convicted of unlawful possession of wildlife and providing false information to an officer, resulting in a fine of $3,220 and a two-year licence suspension. Blair A. Dunbar, also of Marquis, was convicted of four counts of failing to tag game, receiving $1,000 in fines and a one-year licence suspension. Various items, including firearms, ammunition, wildlife trophies and wild game meat, were forfeited to the Crown.

In November 2023, Moose Jaw conservation officers noted a social media post that included several photos of a woman posing with an untagged white-tailed deer buck at a residence. Further investigation revealed another account with more photos of the same person with other wildlife, including an untagged white-tailed deer doe. The trail of evidence led officers to interview both Lindsey Erbach and Lynne Dunbar about wildlife in their possession, some of which was improperly tagged or untagged. In early December, Moose Jaw and Regina conservation officers executed a search warrant at Erbach's rural residence, seizing firearms, animal trophies, wild game meat and hunting seals.

Saskatchewan laws regulating the harvest of wildlife are in place to support healthy and sustainable wildlife populations and to ensure that animals are taken responsibly and ethically.

If you suspect wildlife, fisheries, forestry or environmental violations, please call Saskatchewan's toll-free Turn In Poachers and Polluters (TIPP) line at 1-800-667-7561 or report violations online at saskatchewan.ca/tipp. You may be eligible for cash rewards from the SaskTIP Reward Program and you don't have to give your name.

-30-

For more information, contact: