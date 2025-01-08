Governor Abbott Names Stepney Chair Of Texas Water Development Board

TEXAS, January 8 - January 8, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has named L’Oreal Stepney, P.E. as Chair of the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB). The Board provides leadership, planning, financial, and technical assistance for the responsible development of water for the State of Texas.

L’Oreal Stepney, P.E. of Pflugerville has served on the TWDB since January 2023. Previously, she was the deputy executive director of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). She also served as deputy director of the Office of Water, leading water permitting, planning, availability and supply programs. She is a registered professional engineer, board member for the Mickey Leland Environmental Internship Program, and a graduate of The University of Texas (UT) Governor’s Center Executive Development Program and the UT Center for Public Policy Dispute Resolution Fellows Program. Stepney received a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering and a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from UT Austin.