OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen to visit Moldova

HELSINKI/VIENNA, 8 January 2025 — The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen will visit the Republic of Moldova on 9 January for talks with authorities from both banks of the Dniester/Nistru River.

During her first visit to Moldova as OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Valtonen will focus on the OSCE’s efforts in Moldova, advancing the Transdniestrian Settlement Process and supporting the country in overcoming the effects of the war against Ukraine and other issues.

In Chisinau, the OSCE Chairperson Valtonen will meet with Prime Minister Dorin Recean, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, Mihai Popșoi, and Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebrian.

In Bender, she will meet with Transdniestrian leader Vadim Krasnoselsky and the Transdniestrian Chief Negotiator Vitaly Ignatiev.

On 9 January, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen will have a press conference with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, Mihai Popșoi at 11.20 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Journalists are also invited to attend a press briefing with Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen at 17:55 inside of the Delegation Hall of the Chisinau International Airport.

