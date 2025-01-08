Maine Solutionaries Project Celebrates Success and a Bright Future Ahead

Every day, communities encounter new challenges that bring with them opportunities to make a positive impact. Since 2024, the Maine Solutionaries Project, a groundbreaking collaboration between the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Institute for Humane Education (IHE), has been working to address situations like these through the educational sphere.

The Solutionaries Project is an initiative that the Maine DOE’s Interdisciplinary Instruction team has spearheaded, reflecting a commitment to innovative and impactful educational practices. To date, 255 teachers and 7,500 students – hailing from all sixteen of Maine’s counties – have participated in Solutionaries Projects, and future enrollment numbers are increasing daily.

Far from being yet another “thing” for teachers to work into their lessons, the Solutionaries Project is a framework built to empower students through critical thinking skills and solution-driven, inquiry-to-action projects. Students define a problem, research the underlying issues, identify the people concerned, and create a practical and workable solution for it. Examples include everything from food waste to human rights and equity.

On Sunday, December 15, 2024, educators, change-makers, scientists, artists, and community members gathered at IHE’s home base in Surry, Maine to celebrate how the Solutionaries Project applies to the real world.

Kicking off the celebration, New York Times journalist Andy Revkin spoke about his decades as a climate reporter and how he has seen the changing environmental status of the globe reflected in the work emerging from student involvement within the Solutionaries Project. Revkin spoke at length about the importance of empowering future generations to better understand the issues facing them and make new choices.

Notable artist and humanitarian Robert Shetterly also lauded the program. The creator of Americans Who Tell the Truth spoke about the world influencers he has interviewed and the connections in philosophy to the work being done through the Solutionaries Project.

Julie Meltzer Andy Revkin, New York Times Zoe Weil Robert Shetterly

“The needs facing students today are increasingly pressing and complex,” Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Team Leader Kathy Bertini said. “Students deserve an education that equips them. Thoughtful and deliberate instruction in inquiry to action is critical. The Solutionaries framework is an invaluable tool for giving teachers and students access to that way of thinking and problem-solving.”

“I would recommend this program to anyone looking to incorporate out-of-the-box, responsive teaching into their curriculum; to anyone looking to motivate and encourage students to change our world for the better,” Erika Leighton, a teacher at Harriet Beecher Stowe Elementary School in Brunswick, said.

The Maine Solutionaries Project is continuing into 2025, offering multiple cohorts – including cohorts that focus on integrating literacy and numeracy throughout the Solutionaries Framework.

To learn more about the upcoming Maine Solutionaries Project cohorts, please visit the Maine DOE Newsroom. You may also contact Kathy Bertini at Kathy.Bertini@maine.gov or Erik Wade, Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist at Erik.Wade@maine.gov.

The Interdisciplinary Instruction team is a part of the Maine DOE Office of Teaching and Learning.