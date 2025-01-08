January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month

January 8, 2025

Building awareness to combat Human Trafficking in Wisconsin

MADISON – Governor Evers has proclaimed January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) is encouraging residents to educate themselves, and their loved ones, on the signs of human trafficking to help combat this crime in Wisconsin.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security estimates human trafficking globally as a multibillion-dollar industry, with an estimated 27 million victims. DCF is committed to working closely with counties and tribes across the state to ensure survivors receive the support they need to rebuild their lives.

“Preventing human trafficking starts with awareness and ends with action,” said Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary-designee Jeff Pertl. “By helping folks understand the signs of human trafficking and how to report, we can protect the most vulnerable. Prevention is protection.”

There are several red flags, or indicators, which can help alert you to human trafficking. If you suspect that a person may be a victim of human trafficking, you should call 911 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

DCF and local child welfare agencies play a critical role in combatting the human trafficking of minors. In 2023, there were 339 allegations of child sex trafficking reported to local child welfare agencies across Wisconsin. Through DCF’s Anti-Human Trafficking funding efforts, Wisconsin has been able to expand the services and supports available to young people who have experienced sex trafficking while under the age of 18.

Programs funded under this grant provide a variety of services including, but not limited to, multidisciplinary team facilitation, case coordination and referrals, case management, caregiver support services, outreach services, and training and technical assistance. These programs join an array of service providers across the state who are focused on helping human trafficking survivors navigate their healing journey and rebuild their lives.

To learn more about the human trafficking of minors and gain access to tools and resources, visit https://dcf.wisconsin.gov/ys/aht/toolkit

