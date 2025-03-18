Local Child Welfare Agencies Uplift Wisconsin Communities

March 18, 2025

Contact: 608-422-7800 or dcfmedia@wisconsin.gov

DCF applauds Gov. Evers’ budget proposal, investment in children and families during Social Work Month and Year of the Kid

MADISON – Each day, child welfare professionals' partner with countless families in their communities to help them navigate life’s challenges. From helping families find and build upon their strengths to connecting families with essential services, they play a vital role in supporting thriving families and communities. The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families joins the nation in celebrating March as Social Work Month and in recognizing our state’s unsung heroes.

“The role of child welfare professionals stands as a crucial pillar in support for our next generation: children,” said DCF Secretary-designee Jeff Pertl. “They navigate complex systems and consistently think outside the box to provide crucial support to families facing immense challenges. Their dedication and compassion make a profound difference in the lives of children and families, and we can never thank them enough for the important, yet challenging work they do.”

Wisconsin’s child welfare system is state-managed, county-run, except for Milwaukee County which is run by the state. In 2023, local child welfare agencies assessed 33,051 maltreatment reports. Most of these families were able to safely remain together in their homes and communities thanks to child welfare professionals’ ability to transform their expertise and empathy into effective strategies.

Governor Evers’ 2025 – 2027 biennial budget is the most pro-kid budget in state history and includes smart investments that benefit the whole family and help child welfare agencies better meet community needs. Two of these investments include an increase of more than $8.5 million over the biennium to Children and Family Aids and an $8.4 million increase over the biennium to Community Youth and Family Aids, providing additional flexible resources so that local agencies can support children and families in their homes and communities.

“Local child welfare agencies know their communities best and know where service gaps in programs like substance abuse and mental health exist,” said DCF Secretary Pertl. “Gov. Evers’ proposed increase in these programs and services will allow for agencies to best meet the needs of their communities while strengthening their capacity to be present, effective, and compassionate in their work. We appreciate the governor’s commitment to ensuring kids, families, and communities across the state can thrive.”

To learn more about Wisconsin’s child welfare system, visit our system overview webpage.

This press release is also available in a PDF format.