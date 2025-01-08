$2 Million to Support Suicide Prevention

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the availability of up to $2 million to expand resiliency and suicide prevention efforts among military veterans and uniformed personnel, including law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical service personnel, corrections officers, and emergency dispatchers. Administered through the New York Office of Mental Health’s Suicide Prevention Center of New York, the CARES UP initiative provides funding for agencies and organizations to increase suicide prevention efforts and wellness programming among their ranks.

“Our service members and first responders encounter a tremendous amount of trauma and stress on the job, and that can take its toll on their mental wellbeing,” Governor Hochul said. “Funding through the CARES UP initiative is helping organizations and agencies across the State to incorporate resilience and mental wellness into their programming, ensuring these individuals can access the help and support they so rightfully deserve and need.”

The CARES UP program provides $30,000, for each discipline, annually over two years to increase suicide prevention efforts and wellness programming in their agencies. Governor Hochul was successful in doubling funding for the program in the FY 2025 State Budget, increasing it to $2 million annually and allowing OMH to expand eligibility to emergency dispatchers.

First responder agencies work closely with the Suicide Prevention Center to receive training from national subject matter experts on topics such as resiliency, mental health and wellness, suicide prevention and peer support and implement agency-specific actions to address their unique needs. Examples include purchasing mental health or wellness apps for their staff and families, hosting wellness training, and expanding internal peer support resources.

The initiative also provides these grants to support veterans’ organizations via Onward Ops. Recipient organizations use the funding to promote social welfare of service members transitioning back to their communities after their tour of duty ends.

Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “CARES UP promotes positive mental wellness and self-care for New Yorkers who risk their own safety to protect our communities. This assistance can be lifesaving for individuals encountering on-the-job stress and trauma as they work to process their experiences. Governor Hochul’s continued support for this program demonstrates her commitment to helping our veterans and first responders and their families.”

State Senator Samra G. Brouk said, “Since I took office, I have fought to expand access to critical mental health resources for our veterans in my district and state. Veterans account for more than 11 percent of suicides in New York State– they need more lifesaving interventions and peer support. Thank you to Governor Hochul for investing in suicide prevention efforts for veterans and first responders by prioritizing trauma-informed mental wellness.”

State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton said, “Each day, 22 veterans tragically take their own lives, underscoring the urgent need to address the mental health crisis within the veteran community. As Chair of the Veterans, Homeland Security, and Military Affairs Committee in the New York Senate—and as the wife of an Army veteran—I have witnessed firsthand the immense challenges our veterans face when they return home from deployment. I also understand the heavy toll on our first responders, who risk their lives daily to protect and save others, often at the expense of their own mental health. Governor Hochul’s call to action through this funding is an important step in addressing this crisis. By reducing the stigma surrounding suicide and expanding support for at-risk veterans and first responders, New York is leading the way. The $2 million in funding through the Cares Up initiative will empower agencies and organizations to strengthen suicide prevention efforts and develop wellness programs that make a lasting difference in the lives of those who serve our communities and nation.”

The first cohort of CARES UP awards were issued in 2022. Last year, CARES UP launched a second cohort, providing funding to 15 organizations – including three EMS squads, five law enforcement agencies, a fire department, and a corrections department – and three organizations serving veterans.

Studies have shown the cumulative stress and trauma are common in uniformed personnel professions and have placed these individuals at greater risk of suicide. First responders were more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty, according to one recent study.

Likewise, New York veterans die by suicide at a rate nearly two times higher than civilians –a rate that has remained relatively unchanged since 2012. Veterans under the age of 55 consistently experience the highest rates of suicide in New York.

New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Viviana DeCohen said, “Governor Hochul's unwavering commitment to the mental health and well-being of our Veterans and uniformed personnel is making a positive difference and saving lives. The CARES UP program is ensuring that those who have dedicated their lives to serving and protecting our nation and their communities receive the support they need to cope with the unique stresses and traumas they face. The Governor’s unprecedented investment in CARES UP will undoubtedly save lives and further strengthen the resilience of our heroes. I thank the Governor for her continued leadership in meeting the needs of New York’s Veterans, Service Members, Military Families, and all who protect and serve.”

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Our first responders face situations every day that others couldn’t imagine, and it is vital they are provided the resources needed to keep themselves well mentally. These efforts will go a long way in addressing those needs so we can help keep our first responders as safe as they keep us.”

Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “Ensuring the well-being of the men and women who have dedicated their careers to serving their country is paramount. At DCJS, we have woven these topics into basic training and in-service courses to help ensure that our state’s law enforcement professionals have the education, tools and resources necessary to maintain their physical and mental health in the face of tremendous stress, and know where they can turn for support if they need it.”